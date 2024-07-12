Spain vs England EURO 2024 final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Spain and England meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 final on Sunday 14 July.

Spain vs England at a glance When: Sunday 14 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Olympiastadion, Berlin

What: UEFA EURO 2024 final

Where to watch Spain vs England on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

So here we are. After four weeks of thrilling action featuring 24 teams, we are down to the final two in what looks set to be a classic EURO final. For many, Spain have been the best side throughout the tournament, setting it alight with an exciting attacking brand of football which blends the experience of veterans like Rodri and Álvaro Morata with the unpredictability and talent of upcomers such as Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. The likes of EURO holders Italy, hosts Germany and the ever-dangerous France had no answer to La Roja, and Luis de la Fuente's men will be confident of finishing the job and becoming the first nation to ever win four EURO titles.

Southgate: 'We came here to make history'

Standing in their way, though, are England who have really grown into the tournament after a slow start. Ollie Watkins' last-gasp winner off the bench in the semi-final against the Netherlands demonstrates the strength-in-depth at Gareth Southgate's disposal, and it feels like things are starting to click at the perfect time. After agonisingly losing the EURO 2020 final on home soil to Italy, the Three Lions will be mentally prepared for what is to come in Berlin; plus, they shouldn't be daunted by Spain after beating them 3-2 in the Nations League in Seville in the teams' most recent meeting. Strap yourselves in: this could be an epic encounter.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Morata, Williams

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Route to the final

Spain

Group B

3-0 vs Croatia (Morata 29, Fabián Ruiz 32, Carvajal 45+2)

1-0 vs Italy (Calafiori og 55)

1-0 vs Albania (Ferran Torres 13)

Round of 16

4-1 vs Georgia (Rodri 39, Fabián Ruiz 51, Williams 75, Olmo 83; Le Normand og 18)

Quarter-finals

2-1 vs Germany aet (Olmo 51, Merino 119; Wirtz 89)

Semi-finals

2-1 vs France (Yamal 21, Olmo 25; Kolo Muani 9)

Yamal becomes youngest EURO goalscorer

England

Group C

1-0 vs Serbia (Bellingham 13)

1-1 vs Denmark (Kane 18; Hjulmand 34)

0-0 vs Slovenia

Round of 16

2-1 aet vs Slovakia (Bellingham 90+5, Kane 91; Schranz 25)

Quarter-finals

1-1 aet 5-3p vs Switzerland (Saka 80; Embolo 75)

Semi-finals

2-1 Netherlands (Kane 18p, Watkins 90+1; Simons 7)

Expert predictions



Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

Given how well Spain played in the EURO 2020 semi-final against Italy, this match-up with England could very easily have been the last EURO final at Wembley. Several Spain starters have either played with, or suffered at the hands of, Jude Bellingham so it will be interesting to see how they try to minimise his influence. La Roja have been relentless in Germany: they came here to do this job, and there was only contained excitement after beating France in the semis. Frankly, I think they still have a little bit more left to give.

Watch full England vs Spain EURO '96 penalty shoot-out

Joseph Terry, England reporter

England's passage through the knockout rounds has been far from easy, with a last-gasp equaliser to force extra time, a penalty shoot-out and Ollie Watkins' superb 90th-minute winner against the Netherlands. Undoubtedly, this is firming up the resolve and self-belief in the squad, who have developed an enviable 'we cannot lose' mentality. After the heartbreak of the penalty defeat in the EURO 2020 final, this band of brothers has another chance to finally win some silverware for a country so desperate for success in its national sport.

Views from the camps

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "I know [my players] can give much more and be even better – and I'm pretty sure we will. Our idea of football is based on our self-belief. We want to play to our strengths. I'm sure the final will be totally different [from the semi-final], against opponents who will demand the best from us. Even though it might sound difficult, there is room for improvement."

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "To be able to take England to a first [major] final overseas, I'm immensely proud of that. Now we want to win against a Spain team that has been the best of the tournament. It'll be hard. They press very well, so we will have to be exceptional with the ball and we will have to be exceptional without it. But it's a final, you expect that."