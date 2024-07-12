Spain vs England EURO 2024 final: Reporters' pre-match insight

Spain and England stand on the verge of footballing immortality as they head to Berlin for the UEFA EURO 2024 final on Sunday.

EURO2024.com's Spain reporter Graham Hunter and England counterpart Joe Terry assess their team's evolution from the start of the tournament, their styles of play, key players and potential good omens ahead of the game at the Olympiastadion.

Latest: Spain vs England

What were the pre-tournament expectations of your team?

Spain: To win – at least in the eyes of the players and coaching staff, if not necessarily some fans and the media. I, as our reporter predictions will show, believed they would be champions. It's not done yet, though. Nor will it be easy.

England: Several players told me before the tournament began that their ambition was to win it, and the English FA also revealed that the players were much more comfortable talking openly about this. However, their journey to this point has not been quite so smooth.

Final background

How have they made it this far?

Spain: A potent mix of playing the best football, tremendous squad and staff unity, possessing an enormous amount of 'solutions' for match situations and calm, stubborn humility. Trusting in a brilliant 16-year-old in Lamine Yamal has helped, too.

England: The hard way. After struggling to click in the group stage, the Three Lions needed a last-gasp equaliser to force extra time in the round of 16, a penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals and a 90th-minute winner in the last four. They are dealing with adversity, rising to whatever challenge is thrown at them and finding a way through.

Tactical analysis: Yamal's starring role

What's their style of play and tactical approach?

Spain: La Roja oscillate between 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 with genuine fluidity, but those are merely rudimentary shapes. Conceptually, they believe they are the best 'pressers' in the world, and it is fundamental to this Spain era that everyone has defensive responsibilities and supports their team-mates.

England: Since the quarter-final against Switzerland, England have switched to three in defence with wing-backs covering the entire flanks. The result is Phil Foden impacting the game much more from a central position and, generally speaking, more fluidity. They remain resolute at the back and are blessed with several match winners, both in the starting line-up and on the bench.

Who is pivotal to each team's hopes of lifting the trophy?

Spain: Coach Luis de la Fuente (who has got everyone convinced), Rodri (arguably the world's best player in any position), Yamal (a genuine phenomenon) and the options on the bench – Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, David Raya and Nacho have all been sumptuously good when called upon.

England: Bukayo Saka has been the Three Lions' most consistent threat down the right, while Foden is linking play on the half-turn much more now he is playing through the middle. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham may not be as involved in the build-up, but they are most capable of delivering key moments.

Kane's three EURO 2024 goals

Why is this their year?

Spain: Because they are the best team in Europe, possibly anywhere. Crucially, though, they set out to show it every day they work together, and to prove it every time they play – even without Pedri, Gavi or José Gayà!

England: Gareth Southgate's team have learned from the experience of losing the EURO 2020 final, have more belief in themselves as winners and possess an uncanny ability not to accept defeat.