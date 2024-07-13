EURO 2024 final referee Letexier primed for action

At 21:00 CET on Sunday, the eyes of the world will be on one man as we await the kick-off of the UEFA EURO 2024 final.

That man is François Letexier, who at 35 years old is set to become the youngest-ever referee of a European Championship final, a privilege the Frenchman is relishing.

"Of course, it's a big honour and a big satisfaction to have been appointed for this match," he says. "It was a surprise, because I have just tried to stay focused day by day throughout the whole tournament and wasn’t expecting something so big."

EURO 2024 is Letexier's first taste of a major tournament, and he has so far refereed group-stage draws between Croatia and Albania and Denmark and Serbia, as well as Spain's 4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16. He was also fourth official for the opening match in Munich, which saw hosts Germany defeat Scotland.

"In a tournament, there are so many aspects that are different from a normal match or competition, so being fourth official for the opening match was good for me," he explains. "The pressure was reduced a little bit but I could learn, see how everything works and it helped me to control the pressure and emotions."

On fourth official duty at the opening game of EURO 2024 UEFA via Getty Images

There were, however, plenty of emotions when he received the news from UEFA managing director of refereeing, Roberto Rosetti, that he had been selected for the final.

"It was a quick conversation, Roberto went directly to the target," smiles Letexier, who is a married father of a three-year-old son. "He asked if I was expecting something. I said no, and then he told me that I will be the referee of the final, and that’s all.

"I was both happy and surprised – it was an emotional moment also because it's something so rare. I was in a hurry to share the news with my assistants, Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni. That was my first feeling because it's a reward for the team. We worked together for eight years so we have a long story, and I wanted to share the moment with them."

Final preparations

There is not much time to reflect, though. Since receiving the call, Letexier has been busy readying himself for what is to come.

"It's a huge event, it's so emotional for the players and for the spectators, so we must expect the unexpected;" he says. "In terms of physical preparation, this doesn’t come just two days before, we have been preparing for a month with the UEFA fitness staff and know we are in good condition.

"Then there is also the tactical aspect. We will look at the tactics so far of the teams and the consequences for refereeing such as how we should adapt our positioning. People might not know, but we prepare and anticipate a lot of different scenarios so we can be ready to manage the game."

UEFA EURO 2024 final referee team Referee: François Letexier (France)

Assistant referees: Cyril Mugnier, Mehdi Rahmouni (both France)

Fourth official: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Reserve assistant referee: Tomasz Listkiewicz (Poland)

Video assistant referee: Jérôme Brisard (France)

VAR assistant: Willy Delajod (France)

VAR support: Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)

The story so far

Despite his relative youth, Letexier is not short of experience, having taken up refereeing at 14, he has already been in the game for 21 years, balancing his on-field duties with a career outside the game as a court bailiff.

He took charge of his first French top-division game in 2016 and was added to the international list of referees in 2017, gaining his first UEFA match experience with an Under-19 EURO qualifier between Sweden and Belgium.

Letexier trains with his assistant referees UEFA via Getty Images

In the seven years since, he has gained regular experience in European football's top competitions, refereeing the 2023 UEFA Super Cup match between Manchester City and Sevilla, and was fourth official at the UEFA Champions League final at the beginning of June.

Reflecting on the journey, he happily admits he could not have got to where he is without plenty of support.

"It is not enough to thank one person, there are a lot of people who helped me as a young referee," he says. "I am from Brittany, and we are proud of our region, so I am thinking of all the volunteers that helped me and other young referees to enjoy the role and being on the pitch. Another important person for me as a mentor is Bertrand Layec, a former official who was head of refereeing in France. He trusted me before I even trusted myself and gave me not only good advice but self-confidence."

Now it is Letexier who is the role model, and his advice for potential referees is simple. "All I would say is just to try it. Take a whistle and try," he says. "It might seem impossible to do, but it was the same for me when I was young. I never expected something as big as I will do on Sunday, but just by taking the whistle you never know, and I promise you it can change your life."

There will no doubt be plenty of future referees tuning in around the world on Sunday, and among them, one or two who might follow in Letexier's footsteps and one day referee a EURO final. They could learn a lot from watching him.