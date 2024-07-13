Spain's Álvaro Morata on the UEFA EURO 2024 final, showing emotion and looking after Lamine Yamal

Back in 2008, when Spain kick-started their current cycle of tournament success, Álvaro Morata was in the process of being transferred from Getafe to Real Madrid's youth system.

At 15, the promising striker watched La Roja take on Germany in that Vienna final 16 years ago. Someone took a much-cherished photo of him and his friends celebrating effusively in a plaza near his home when Iker Casillas lifted the EURO 2008 trophy. EURO2024.com reminded him of that when we interviewed Spain's current captain, who will lead out his country against England in Berlin on Sunday.

Do you often think about that photo now you are captain and living the dream you had back then of repeating Spain's achievements?

It's useful to think of that and imagine it: visualising positive things is good. But we still have to play a final against a great team like England – it'll be hard. You can't imagine, and I can't even begin to describe, what it would mean for me to captain Spain to winning this EURO.

Spain defender Daniel Vivian told us: "We couldn't love Álvaro any more than we do!" Then he revealed that you end every game on the brink of tears because of the emotion of responsibility. Is it tough to live like that?

It's not because of the responsibility, I think. It's pure emotion. It's like a fan in the stands. When I'm playing, I'm 100% focused. I'm working. When they sub me off, it's as if I were any of the players' parents watching from the stands. I'm sure Mikel Merino's parents cried the other day when he scored [against Germany in the quarter-finals]. Then Lamine Yamal's parents when he scored against France [in the semi]. I'm that way too. That's my personality. There's no shame in crying about positive things – and I hope I have lots more to cry about on Sunday!

How have you tried to guide and support 17-year-old Lamine Yamal?

With affection – showing confidence in him. Most of the players here have been together for matches for months, and we've been telling him: "We are going to win the EURO!" We've been advising him to think about details of how he can help us achieve that. We try to protect him in small details, because he's a footballer who's different from almost anyone else. But I think we can say that about Nico [Williams], Dani Olmo – I think they're all special. I could name our entire squad. And now we're just one step away from making history again, but we'll have to fight hard because it's going to be tough.

Have you had any time or space to enjoy yourself yet?

Honestly, no. Not yet. That's probably the way it should be. You've got to pay your full attention to lots of circumstances. There'll be time to [have fun] and be happy. If it goes well, we'll celebrate. If it doesn't go well on Sunday, it's different – you suffer for a few days, then you go back to feeling happy about the brilliant way we coped with a very tough route to the final. Life isn't always about trophies and cups. It's about the experiences we've all shared together while we've been here. We know we'll be sad to end this time together, because it's been fantastic.

