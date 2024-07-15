UEFA EURO 2024 review: Reporter highlights

Egi Duro, Albania reporter

It's been emotional. For me, the pinnacle came right at the start of Albania's opening match against Italy in Dortmund. The atmosphere was electric and the stirring rendition of the Albanian national anthem was still echoing around the stadium when Nedim Bajrami found the net inside 23 seconds – the EURO's fastest-ever goal! It all felt like a dream. Ten days later and it was all over, though, Albania exiting a difficult group with a solitary point against Croatia. But great memories, nonetheless. Until next time!

James Thorogood, Austria reporter

The double-header in Berlin, against Poland and the Netherlands, produced images and moments I'll fondly look back on for years to come. Austria were the ultimate underdog story in the group stage; they had grown adults crying and multiple generations celebrating in disbelief. The pinnacle, though, was the post-match celebrations following the 3-2 win against the Netherlands. Belting out Angels and Take Me Home, Country Roads in front of the Olympiastadion as one lone busker carried a crowd of around 400 Austrian and Dutch fans is the type of memory even a heartbreaking exit can't erase.

David D'Hondt, Belgium reporter

In the end, nothing beat the first few days at Belgium's base camp in Ludwigsburg: exploring the facilities, watching the players train, getting to know the staff. I still recall the smell of the training pitch and coach, and the players' optimism was evident from the first sit-down interviews we conducted. Obviously, things didn't quite go to plan for the Red Devils in Germany, but it was great to be there when the possibilities seemed endless.

Elvir Islamović, Croatia reporter

The 55th minute of Croatia's crucial match against Italy was written in the stars. Luka Modrić, possibly taking part in his last major finals, put the Vatreni ahead moments after having a penalty saved and, for a while, they were on course for the knockout stage. Modrić, a player I've known personally for almost two decades, became the oldest-ever EURO scorer aged 38 years 289 days. Just for a moment, I allowed myself to dream, "That's it, see you in the final!" Unfortunately, due to Mattia Zaccagni's 98th-minute intervention, it wasn't to be.

Ondřej Zlámal, Czechia reporter

My highlight was walking through Hamburg's Altona Volkspark and seeing a group of fans sitting together at one of the restaurants. From a distance, I couldn't tell if they were wearing the red and white of Czechia or Georgia. As I got closer, I realised it was both – sat together, collectively picking over the bones of the match they had just witnessed. This is what I love about football: it connects people who wouldn't normally encounter one another. A nod, too, to the green army of volunteers who devoted their time to making the tournament run smoothly.

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

Denmark may not have made a lasting impact on the pitch, but their fans were certainly on top form in Germany. With big red-and-white fan walks in every city, accompanied by drums and singing, they created a wonderful atmosphere everywhere they went. The most remarkable moment was hearing them sing the national anthem in the final minutes of the match against England in Frankfurt. The game ended 1-1, but the fans deserved more.

Joe Terry, England reporter

After the round of 16, England had two days off from training and media duties, so the Football Association organised a game between their backroom staff and us journalists. I lined up at centre-back in a hastily cobbled-together team and saw that playing up front for the opposition was none other than assistant coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. As a Chelsea fan growing up, I idolised him, so the ten-year-old inside me was leaping for joy. He even fixed me with that famous stare of his when I dared to suggest I'd mark him on a corner.

Alex Clementson, France reporter

My time at EURO 2024 could be summarised as a succession of very surreal experiences. Some, like being perfectly positioned behind Lamine Yamal's curling finish against France, will likely fall into the bracket of "Remember where you were when... ?" moments. But, as the tournament progresses, you become oddly at ease with these fever dream-like scenarios. For instance, it wasn't until I recounted the story back to colleagues that Kylian Mbappé humorously telling me he "sees me more than his mum" seemed like something out of the ordinary. Simply, a summer I'll forever be grateful for.

Vakhtang Bzikadze, Georgia reporter

There were so many great moments. For starters, Georgia's arrival at Düsseldorf Airport, 43 years after Dinamo Tbilisi beat Carl Zeiss Jena 2-1 in Düsseldorf to lift the 1980/81 European Cup Winners' Cup. Then there were the goose bumps during the national anthem before the opening game against Türkiye, followed by the joy of Georgia's first goal, then their first point, then their first win and qualification for the knockout phase. Not to mention taking the lead against Spain! Georgia have been longing to be back at the heart of European football for years. Finally, they're here!

Phil Röber, Germany reporter

There was a very early frontrunner when an unnamed colleague told us about his failure to locate the toilet in his hotel room (hilarious!), but throughout the tournament I was lucky enough to experience countless other memorable moments, contributing to what has been – even at my fourth EURO – a massive privilege once again. Perhaps what I enjoyed most were the colourful streets with fans from all over Europe, as well as watching Germany, unfancied by many a few months ago, playing a passionate and entertaining style of football.

Andy Clark, Hungary reporter

Stuttgart Arena, a must-win match, and it's 0-0 in the 100th minute. Corner for Scotland. Martin Ádám blocks Callum McGregor's shot. Willi Orbán feeds Dominik Szoboszlai on the edge of the penalty area. He strides forward and plays in Kevin Csoboth, who outpaces Lewis Morgan, checks, and feeds Roland Sallai on the right. Sallai reaches the byline and cuts the ball back through the legs of Ryan Christie. Szoboszlai can't reach it, but Csoboth can and sweeps it into the net past Angus Gunn. Cue bedlam.

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter

Having followed Bologna closely all season, I was a huge fan of Riccardo Calafiori long before most fans 'discovered' him here at EURO 2024. I take this opportunity to apologise if I wrote too much about him, but I do believe he will be a cornerstone of Italy's defence for many years to come. We spoke a few times at the training camp in Iserlohn, and the high five he gave me after his trademark elegant run which led to the assist for that late Zaccagni equaliser against Croatia really made my tournament.

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

Wout Weghort's winner against Poland. Being in the midst of Oranje fan walks. The pitchside Player of the Match interviews. Experiencing Berlin’s Olympiastadion for the first time. Gary Lineker commenting on my accent. Evenings out with the camera crew, other reporters and colleagues. But, most of all, watching Ukraine vs Belgium and Slovakia vs Romania in a Prenzlauer Berg garden, with fans of all four countries present. That really brought home just how harmonious the overall vibe was.

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter

Things never quite clicked for Poland on the pitch, but they certainly did off it. The second game in Berlin, against Austria, raised the bar. I've followed the national team for many years, but I've never seen so many Poland fans travel for a game outside their own country before – unprecedented. They were everywhere, including outside the team hotel, where they serenaded the players with songs and even the national anthem. On the few occasions the windows opened, the players stuck their heads out and sang along. It was a huge white-and-red football party.

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

The atmosphere at the stadiums, around the cities, in the bars and on the streets was simply remarkable. It really was a huge pleasure to work at this tournament. Germany is a football-mad country with welcoming people who were proud to have us here and happy to help. The mood in our camp, and the great team I worked with, made my life easy. On the pitch, Portugal exited the tournament after their best performance – but sometimes that's just the way it goes.

Cristina Tache, Romania reporter

What an adventure! It was an amazing experience to be Romania reporter and join the team on what was an incredible journey. I have so many fond memories that it's hard to pick just one, but my recollections from the opening game in Munich stand out the most. Seeing thousands of fans singing the national anthem in the lead-up to kick-off was truly special. It was an honour and a joy to be at the heart of it all. Until next time!

Alex O'Henley, Scotland reporter

It was hoped that John McGinn's impromptu Schuhplattler dance on the team's arrival in Garmisch-Partenkirchen would set the tone for a historic tournament marking Scotland's progress to the knockout stage of a major finals for the first time. Unfortunately, it proved to be a disappointing campaign that started with a chastening defeat by the hosts, flickered briefly in Cologne with a draw against Switzerland before the party was ended by last-minute heartbreak against Hungary in Stuttgart.

Aleksandra Stojković, Serbia reporter

Part of our role in Germany was doing the post-match interviews by the side of the pitch, which usually means leaving your seat a couple of minutes before full time. So it was that I found myself near the corner flag in the 90th minute of Serbia's group game against Slovenia, the perfect vantage point to watch Luka Jović score an amazing last-gasp equaliser. And an even better place to view the celebration, just a few metres away. What a privilege!

Rastislav Hríbik, Slovakia reporter

My very own Düsseldorf miracle. The day before the Ukraine game, I was due to interview midfielder Ondrej Duda at the stadium, but even with a two-hour buffer, my train was so delayed that I was struggling to make it in time. Federica – our on-site manager – came to my rescue. She was waiting for me when I finally arrived (suitcase and all!) and drove me around the stadium in a cart to meet Duda. I made it! He was all smiles and the interview turned out great. Had I arrived five minutes later, I would have been rushing for nothing!

Grega Sever, Slovenia reporter

Munich Football Arena, 20 June, 16:23 local time. Defender Žan Karničnik dispossesses Serbia's Mijat Gaćinović just outside the box, skips a challenge, plays the pass and sets off on a lung-busting run to get in position to break the deadlock. It sent the 20,170 Slovenia fans in attendance – a record for an 'away' game and equal to 1% of the population – into ecstasy. Oh, and that penalty save from Jan Oblak to deny Cristiano Ronaldo in the last 16. Shame it wasn't quite enough.

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

Zero ego or boastfulness but 100% childlike amazement in what I'm going to share with you. Stuttgart: one of the tensest matches I've worked at in years. Extreme drama. My task was to be pitchside, about 20 metres from where mighty Mikel Merino scored the winner. Then to walk to the halfway line in case I had to conduct the Player of the Match interview. I wasn't needed and was told to go to the flash interview zone, down the player tunnel. There was a camera operator and you need to stay out of shot, so I melted back against the wall. But Álvaro Morata spotted me, turned, leapt back towards me, grabbed me, almost squeezed the life out of me and shouted "Grah-HAM!" Swiftly followed by Nacho and Dani Carvajal. Extraordinary. Genuinely extraordinary.

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Switzerland reporter

On the pitch, I'd say Dan Ndoye's goal to put Switzerland ahead against Germany in the final group match. I think that was when people really started to take note of this Swiss team and their potential. An honourable mention goes to Xherdan Shaqiri and his stunning equaliser against Scotland – the best goal I've seen live – which nearly lifted the roof off the stadium. Travelling from Stuttgart to Cologne, Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf, I was also able to meet and work with incredible people and enjoy several exciting games, making my first men's EURO an experience I will never forget.

Aydın Güvenir, Türkiye reporter

Türkiye came into EURO 2024 hoping to make it out of the group stage, but they ended up falling agonisingly short of the semi-finals. They were involved in historic, thrilling matches in Dortmund, Hamburg, Leipzig and Berlin. Seeing Türkiye play at BVB Stadion Dortmund – not once, but twice – was special, but I think my abiding memory is from Leipzig. Watching Mert Günok's incredible added-time save against Austria while waiting in the flash zone is something I will never, ever forget.

Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter

Ukraine's early exit was difficult to take, considering their overall performance in the group stage. Many will agree that Serhiy Rebrov's young squad deserved more. The image of defender Oleksandr Tymchyk, tearful in the flash interview after the Belgium match, will stay with me forever. Tymchyk's heartfelt words, his voice breaking as he spoke, captured the deep sorrow of the squad. It was a rare moment of raw emotion, reflecting the immense disappointment of not being able to give their fans and their country what they had hoped.