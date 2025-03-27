UEFA EURO 2028 UK & Ireland delivery company established

UK & Ireland 2028 Limited, the company responsible for the local delivery of UEFA EURO 2028, has been established and has begun operations.

Incorporated with the five United Kingdom and Ireland Football Associations as shareholders, the delivery company is tasked with organising the tournament in line with the UEFA hosting agreement.

Debbie Hewitt, Chair of the English Football Association, is confirmed chair of the UK & Ireland 2028 board. Hewitt was formerly chair of the UK & Ireland's successful joint bid for UEFA EURO 2028, which was confirmed by a vote of the UEFA Executive Committee in October 2023.

Hewitt is joined on the board by three independent non-executive directors (INEDs):

• Susan Ahern: Qualified barrister specialising in arbitration, regulation and sports law

• Tyrone Mings: Aston Villa and England player, and a member of the national team squad for UEFA EURO 2020

• Alan Stewart: Former chief financial officer at retailers Tesco and Marks & Spencer

The appointment of the INEDs follows a rigorous open recruitment process.

The position of UK & Ireland 2028 managing director on the board will be held by Chris Bryant. Bryant was formerly head of the UK & Ireland's successful joint bid for UEFA EURO 2028. He also led the local delivery of the record-breaking UEFA Women's EURO 2022 in England.

The UK & Ireland 2028 board also comprises the chief executive officers of the host football associations and the UK & Ireland government partners and representatives who will contribute to the board as observers.

These appointments demonstrate the strong professional expertise and track record of success across the partnership to deliver large-scale major event projects. This includes wide-ranging corporate and senior management experience spanning international football and other sports, commerce, law and retail.

The inaugural board meeting will take place on 28 March at the National Stadium of Wales, in Cardiff.

Debbie Hewitt, Chair of UK & Ireland 2028, said: "This is a landmark moment in our journey to deliver the best-ever UEFA EURO in 2028. We look forward to collaborating with football and government colleagues across the multi-nation partnership to host an outstanding tournament, one that is welcoming, inclusive and inspiring. Together, we are committed to ensuring a safe and sustainable event that boosts football development and creates long-term economic and social benefit.

"Working with UEFA, we aim to harness the power of European football to engage the next generation of players, fans and volunteers."

Martin Kallen, UEFA Events SA CEO, said: "Today marks a major milestone in our preparations for UEFA EURO 2028. UK & Ireland 2028 Limited will play a key role in delivering a variety of areas of the tournament. Together we will work to ensure that UEFA EURO 2028 is delivered to the highest standards and to make sure that the tournament is a resounding success – for European football, for the host associations and their communities, and for all football fans.

"We look forward to continuing our excellent collaboration with our partners in the UK and Ireland, including the respective governments and host cities, and look forward to seeing this new structure come to life through a dedicated workforce. Together, we will organise an unforgettable tournament that will captivate football fans around the world."

With preparations for UEFA EURO fully underway, the UK & Ireland 2028 delivery company will work closely with government partners to deliver their defined areas of responsibility, including:

• Deliver world-class hosting conditions, including mobility and airport operations, as a foundation for an exceptional experience for fans, participating national associations and other key target groups.

• Host city relations, stadium liaison and local stakeholder management to ensure an integrated approach to planning and delivery

• Tournament safety, security and medical services to ensure a welcoming and positive environment for all those attending the tournament, and an elevated matchday fan experience within and outside stadia

• Social impact and environmental sustainability initiatives which create positive community benefits before, during and after the tournament

• Best-in-class team training facilities to help participating nations prepare for one of the world’s largest and most prestigious sporting events

• Volunteering programmes which engage communities and visitors to create an unforgettable and celebratory welcome for all

As with previous EURO Championships, and as the competition owner, UEFA will retain responsibility for operational, competition, sporting, integrity and regulatory, marketing and commercial, ticketing and hospitality matters.

Further tournament announcements will be made as preparations progress.

Note to Editors:

The UK & Ireland 2028 board is:

• Chair: Debbie Hewitt

• INED (Remuneration): Susan Ahern

• INED: Tyrone Mings

• INED (Audit & Risk): Alan Stewart

• Managing director: Chris Bryant

• The Football Association CEO: Mark Bullingham

• Football Association of Ireland CEO: David Courell

• Scottish Football Association CEO: Ian Maxwell

• Football Association of Wales CEO: Noel Mooney

Irish Football Association CEO Patrick Nelson is an observer on the board alongside a representative from each of the UK & Ireland government partners and UK Sport.