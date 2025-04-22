UEFA EURO 2024 club benefits programme: Over 900 clubs share record €233m

The UEFA EURO 2024 club benefits programme has distributed a total €233m to 901 clubs from all 55 European national football associations.

The programme rewards clubs for releasing players to UEFA national team competitions, which include the 2020/21 and 2022/23 Nations League, European Qualifiers and the EURO 2024 final tournament.

The total figures represent an increase of €33m on the previous cycle that culminated with UEFA EURO 2020, with a record number of clubs also receiving payments.

The club benefits programme does not just reward elite clubs – several seventh division teams, and even one tenth division side, England's Yorkshire Amateur, have received payments through the scheme.

"It is fantastic to see clubs of all sizes and levels, across the entire football pyramid, receiving financial rewards for their vital role in developing players who contribute to the success of our national team competitions - including the highly successful UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament. Every success of our competitions is a shared one, and this benefits programme is another testament to that principle, recognising the dedication of those who work tirelessly to make European football the greatest sport in the world. When football thrives, everyone benefits." Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

The increased figures for EURO 2024 are a result of the close relationship between UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA), with the agreed distribution mechanism ensuring that clubs receive an equal share for every player released for each UEFA Nations League and European Qualifiers match, as well as a fixed amount per player per day during the final tournament, adjusted according to FIFA’s club categorisation for training compensation.

"I am very pleased see that more than 900 clubs from all corners of Europe have benefited from this unprecedented distribution under the Club Benefits Programme, which is a key pillar of UEFA and ECA’s Memorandum of Understanding. This initiative recognises that clubs play a vital role in the ongoing success of national team football through developing, employing and releasing players; and also that the national team game in-turn drives the development of clubs and their communities. This harmonious relationship perfectly reflects the great collaboration between UEFA and ECA today, driving growth, innovation and the positive development of European football in the interests of all.” Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, ECA chairman

UEFA club benefits programme explained The UEFA Club Benefits Programme rewards clubs for their contribution to the success our international competitions when they release players to represent their national teams. The benefits programme is funded by commercial revenues from the EURO, which for this cycle totalled €233 million. This includes: €140 million for UEFA EURO 2024, where payments are calculated based on a per-day fee, weighted by the FIFA training compensation, resulting in amounts ranging from €3,395 to €10,187 per day. €93 million for the release of players to the UEFA Nations League and European Qualifiers, with a fixed compensation of €3,659 per player per match appearance. In 2022, we also introduced a first-ever club benefits programme for the UEFA Women's EURO, sharing more than €4.3 million across 221 clubs from 17 different European national associations that had released players to contribute to the tournament's success. Each club was encouraged to use the funds for developing women's football.

A full list of the clubs and the figures they each received can be seen here.