Reinvesting in the future: How EURO 2024’s legacy lives on this summer

By 2028, nearly one billion euros of UEFA EURO 2024 revenue will have been reinvested into European football through the UEFA HatTrick programme.

We have already distributed a cumulative €2.6 billion to our 55 national associations since the programme launched in 2004, channelling on average more than half of each men's EURO’s revenue into football development.

The further €935 million of EURO 2024 revenue that has been set aside for investment – equivalent to €17 million per UEFA member association – means that by the time EURO 2028 kicks off we will have reinvested a total of €3.5 billion into hundreds of football projects across the continent.

Each one of those projects helps national associations allow more people to play football, improve their infrastructure or increase standards across the football pyramid, on and off the pitch – whether that’s building or renovating facilities, running education programmes or earmarking funding for specific strategic priorities.

The impact and legacy of the EUROs – both past and ongoing – will be evident across the UEFA final tournaments kicking off this summer.

Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland: serving the players of today and tomorrow

For many years, HatTrick has funded the Swiss Football Association’s (SFV) national youth training centre for girls. The centre provides a high-performance environment for the country’s most talented 13-to-15-year-olds, enabling them to fulfil their sporting potential and preparing them for national-team football. Over two or three years, participants are offered bespoke training and support alongside their school studies.

The impact of the programme will be on full display at Women’s EURO 2025 this summer, with the list of graduates currently playing for the Swiss national team including Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris, Noelle Maritz, Geraldine Reuteler, Julia Stierli and Lia Wälti.

HatTrick has funded the SFV's national youth training centre for girls for a number of years SFV

The Regions’ Cup in San Marino: providing a platform for the best amateur talent

San Marino’s Stadium of Acquaviva is one of two venues that will host the final tournament of the Regions’ Cup, Europe’s top competition for amateur players.

After extreme weather and flooding left the pitch unplayable earlier this year, HatTrick funding is now being used to relay the pitch with a FIFA Quality Pro surface. This will allow the Stadium of Acquaviva to continue to welcome not only the Regions’ Cup but the hundreds of San Marino academy and youth matches and training sessions that it hosts year-round.

The Stadium of Acquaviva had a new pitch laid ahead of hosting games at this summer's Regions' Cup final tournament

U17 EURO in Albania: creating a national home fit for finals

The Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, the home of the Albania national team, will provide a stunning venue for five European Under-17 Championship matches this summer, including the host’s opener against Portugal and the final.

Opened in 2019, the state-of-the-art stadium – Albania’s largest – is a significant upgrade in terms of infrastructure and facilities on the 60-year-old Qemal Stafa Stadium it replaced, both for players and fans. HatTrick funding not only contributed directly to its construction, but proved a valuable catalyst in attracting further private investment.

It is estimated that every €1 in HatTrick money generates more than €3 in investment from other sources such as governments, local authorities and clubs.

The Air Albania Stadium hosted the first UEFA Europa Conference League final in 2022 UEFA via Getty Images

Women’s U17 EURO in the Faroe Islands: shining a light on Europe’s young stars

The Faroe Islands is hosting a UEFA final tournament for the first time this month, as the European Women’s Under-17 Championship heads to the North Atlantic.

The tournament’s two venues – Tórsvøllur Stadium in Tórshavn and Við Djúpumýru in Klaksvík – have had new sets of floodlights installed thanks to HatTrick funds, helping them comply with our stadium requirements. They were part of a much wider HatTrick-supported renovation at Tórsvøllur Stadium – the Faroe Islands’ national stadium – which included the reconstruction of the stands and upgrades to the pitch.

The bright new lights of Tórsvøllur Stadium – the Faroe Islands’ national stadium Hans Erik Danielsen