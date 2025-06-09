European Qualifiers for World Cup: What to look out for on Tuesday
Monday, June 9, 2025
Netherlands have some catching up to do as the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue.
The European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup got under way in March, but the Netherlands have some catching up to do as they target a trip to the United States, Mexico and Canada.
UEFA.com picks out the key storylines to look out for during the second set of Matchday 4 fixtures.
Matchday 4 fixtures & results
Monday 9 June 2025
Group I: Estonia vs Norway, Italy vs Moldova
Group J: Kazakhstan 0-1 North Macedonia, Belgium vs Wales
Group L: Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar, Croatia vs Czechia
Tuesday 10 June 2025
Group G: Finland vs Poland, Netherlands vs Malta
Group H: Romania vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Austria
Group K: Latvia vs Albania, Serbia vs Andorra
All games 20:45 CET
What to look out for
Netherlands confident after dominant win
Netherlands opened their Group G campaign with an assured victory in Helsinki, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries striking in the first-half, while a stubborn defensive effort meant Mark Flekken enjoyed a quiet evening in goal. Matchday 4 opponents Malta travel to Groningen having secured their first point of the campaign against Lithuania, but Ronald Koeman's men will have every belief that they can carry on their momentum and close the gap on group leaders Poland.
Elsewhere
- After securing two wins from their opening two games, Poland face arguably their toughest test yet in Finland, who had made a strong start (one win, one draw) before falling to Netherlands.
- With Group H leaders Bosnia and Herzegovina sitting out this round of fixtures, Austria, Romania and Cyprus all have the chance to close within three points.