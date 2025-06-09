Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

European Qualifiers for World Cup: What to look out for on Tuesday

Monday, June 9, 2025

Netherlands have some catching up to do as the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue.

Netherlands host Malta in the European Qualifiers on Tuesday
Netherlands host Malta in the European Qualifiers on Tuesday UEFA via Getty Images

The European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup got under way in March, but the Netherlands have some catching up to do as they target a trip to the United States, Mexico and Canada.

UEFA.com picks out the key storylines to look out for during the second set of Matchday 4 fixtures.

European Qualifiers lowdown

Matchday 4 fixtures & results

Monday 9 June 2025

Group I: Estonia vs Norway, Italy vs Moldova
Group J: Kazakhstan 0-1 North Macedonia, Belgium vs Wales
Group L: Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar, Croatia vs Czechia

Tuesday 10 June 2025

Group G: Finland vs Poland, Netherlands vs Malta
Group H: Romania vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Austria
Group K: Latvia vs Albania, Serbia vs Andorra

All games 20:45 CET

What to look out for

Netherlands confident after dominant win

Netherlands opened their Group G campaign with an assured victory in Helsinki, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries striking in the first-half, while a stubborn defensive effort meant Mark Flekken enjoyed a quiet evening in goal. Matchday 4 opponents Malta travel to Groningen having secured their first point of the campaign against Lithuania, but Ronald Koeman's men will have every belief that they can carry on their momentum and close the gap on group leaders Poland.

Highlights: Finland 0-2 Netherlands

Elsewhere

  • After securing two wins from their opening two games, Poland face arguably their toughest test yet in Finland, who had made a strong start (one win, one draw) before falling to Netherlands.
  • With Group H leaders Bosnia and Herzegovina sitting out this round of fixtures, Austria, Romania and Cyprus all have the chance to close within three points.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, June 9, 2025

Selected for you

Round-up: Norway cruise, Wales level late
Live 25/03/2025

Round-up: Norway cruise, Wales level late

Norway and Czechia were the big winners, while Wales snatched a late draw.
Qualifying: Fixtures and results
Live 09/06/2025

Qualifying: Fixtures and results

Keep across all the fixtures and results from the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Top scorer: Patrik Schick
Live 09/06/2025

Top scorer: Patrik Schick

Keep track of the top scorers in the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Where to watch the European Qualifiers
Live 09/06/2025

Where to watch the European Qualifiers

Check out how to watch the European Qualifiers where you are.
Lowdown: European Qualifiers
Live 09/06/2025

Lowdown: European Qualifiers

A total of 16 UEFA nations will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.