European Qualifiers for World Cup: What to look out for on Tuesday

The European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup got under way in March, but the Netherlands have some catching up to do as they target a trip to the United States, Mexico and Canada.

UEFA.com picks out the key storylines to look out for during the second set of Matchday 4 fixtures.

Matchday 4 fixtures & results

Monday 9 June 2025

Group I: Estonia vs Norway, Italy vs Moldova

Group J: Kazakhstan 0-1 North Macedonia, Belgium vs Wales

Group L: Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar, Croatia vs Czechia

Tuesday 10 June 2025

Group G: Finland vs Poland, Netherlands vs Malta

Group H: Romania vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Austria

Group K: Latvia vs Albania, Serbia vs Andorra

All games 20:45 CET

What to look out for

Netherlands confident after dominant win

Netherlands opened their Group G campaign with an assured victory in Helsinki, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries striking in the first-half, while a stubborn defensive effort meant Mark Flekken enjoyed a quiet evening in goal. Matchday 4 opponents Malta travel to Groningen having secured their first point of the campaign against Lithuania, but Ronald Koeman's men will have every belief that they can carry on their momentum and close the gap on group leaders Poland.

Highlights: Finland 0-2 Netherlands

