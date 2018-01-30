Futsal EURO 2018: all you need to know

The tournament

Arena Stožice in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana stages UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 until 10 February. Opened in 2010, the venue has a capacity of just over 10,000 and is home to basketball team KK Olimpija as well as holding the international matches of volleyball side ACH Volley and handball outfit RK Krim. It was the venue for the EuroBasket 2013 finals.

There are 12 teams at the finals: hosts Slovenia and 11 qualifiers, including holders Spain and debutants France. They are split into four groups of three, with the top two in each progressing to the quarter-finals, from when it is straight knockout.

Group stage

Tuesday 30 January

Group A: Slovenia 2-2 Serbia

Group B: Russia 1-1 Poland

Wednesday 31 January

Group C: Portugal 4-1 Romania

Group D: Spain 4-4 France

Thursday 1 February

Group B: Poland 1-5 Kazakhstan

Group A: Serbia 1-1 Italy

Friday 2 February

Group D: France 3-5 Azerbaijan

Group C: Romania 2-3 Ukraine

Saturday 3 February

Group B: Kazakhstan 1-1 Russia

Group A: Italy 1-2 Slovenia

Sunday 4 February

Group C: Ukraine 3-5 Portugal

Group D: Azerbaijan 0-1 Spain

Quarter-finals

Monday 5 February

Serbia 1-3 Kazakhstan

Slovenia 0-2 Russia

Tuesday 6 February

Portugal 8-1 Azerbaijan

Ukraine 0-1 Spain

Semi-finals

Thursday 8 February

Russia 2-3 Portugal

Kazakhstan 5-5 Spain (aet, Spain win 3-1 on pens)

Finals day

Saturday 10 February

Third-place play-off: Russia 1-0 Kazakhstan

Final: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)

Where to watch

How else can I follow the tournament?

UEFA.com will have live build-up, updates and reaction from every game in our MatchCentre plus statistics, photos and videos from Ljubljana.

Beginners' guide

What is futsal?

A five-a-side game played between squads of 14 with rolling substitutions, the matches lasting 20 minutes each way with a stopping clock. With a small pitch and high tempo, control, pace and skills are all-important, hence the likes of Hulk, Neymar and Alex Teixeira crediting futsal with their technical ability. Read our full guide to the rules.

Who are the favourites?

Only three nations have won this competition: Spain (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016), Russia (1999) and Italy (2003, 2014). Portugal, starring perhaps the world's best player Ricardinho, are the other main contenders this time.

Kazakhstan, on debut, and hosts Serbia reached the semi-finals last time, something Slovenia would love to at least emulate. Ukraine have reached two finals and seldom fail to make the last eight. Azerbaijan are exciting to watch and Romania are also experienced at this level. Poland have qualified for the first time since 2001 and France are debutants after a shock play-off defeat of Croatia.

Which players could star?

Ricardinho of Portugal is in his fifth finals and 'O Magico' has gained fame for his spectacular goals and amazing skills. Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Higuita likes to join the attack with thrilling results while Russia's prolific Eder Lima and Spain's Álex, Miguelín and Pola are likely to stand out. From the outsiders, watch for France's Landry N'Gala, the one-time street footballer who got a hat-trick in the play-off against Croatia.