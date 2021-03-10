Futsal EURO qualifying group stage latest
Wednesday 10 March 2021
Bosnia and Herzegovina have followed Azerbaijan, Croatia, Italy, Russia and Spain in joining hosts Netherlands so far with the groups ending in April.
For the first time, UEFA Futsal EURO qualifying includes a qualifying group stage with the eight four-team sections played home and away until April.
The eight group winners and the six best runners-up join hosts the Netherlands in the finals from 19 January to 6 February 2022, with the remaining two runners-up playing off for the other berth from 14–17 November 2021.
- Group standings
- Qualified so far: Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands (hosts), Russia, Spain
Qualifying groups: results and fixtures
Group 1: Croatia (qualified), Ukraine, Denmark, Albania
- Croatia's two wins against Ukraine sealed a top-two finish and they are now confirmed in the finals as, at worst, one of the six best runners-up.
Results
7 March: Ukraine 2-7 Croatia
4 March: Denmark 2-3 Albania (played in Tirana)
3 March: Croatia 3-2 Ukraine, Albania 1-3 Denmark
31 January: Albania 3-10 Ukraine
30 January: Denmark 1-4 Croatia
27 January: Croatia 4-1 Albania
Fixtures
7 April: Albania vs Croatia, Denmark vs Ukraine
8 April: Ukraine vs Denmark (postponed from 27 January)
10 April: Croatia vs Denmark
11 April: Ukraine vs Albania
Group 2: Russia (qualified), Georgia, France, Armenia
- Russia's second victory against France clinched a top-two finish and they are qualified as, at worst, one of the six best runners-up.
Results
10 March: Armenia 2-3 Georgia
9 March: Russia 5-1 France
5 March: France 2-3 Russia, Georgia 5-0 Armenia
3 February: Armenia 4-4 France
2 February: Georgia 0-4 Russia
29 January: Russia 6-0 Armenia
8 December: France 4-4 Georgia
Fixtures
8 April: Armenia vs Russia
9 April: Georgia vs France
12 April: Russia vs Georgia
14 April: France vs Armenia
Group 3: Azerbaijan (qualified), Slovakia, Moldova, Greece
- Azerbaijan's win in Moldova booked a top-two finish and they are qualified as, at worst, one of the six best runners-up.
Results
9 March: Moldova 3-5 Azerbaijan
7 March: Greece 0-5 Slovakia
4 March: Azerbaijan 5-1 Moldova, Slovakia 6-0 Greece
2 February: Greece 0-3 Azerbaijan, Slovakia 4-4 Moldova
29 January: Azerbaijan 4-1 Slovakia
28 January: Moldova 3-1 Greece
Fixtures
8 April: Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
9 April: Greece vs Moldova
13 April: Moldova vs Slovakia
14 April: Azerbaijan vs Greece
Group 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina (qualified), Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina have qualified for their first major futsal tournament after beating Romania to confirm themselves as group winners.
Results
10 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 Romania
9 March: North Macedonia 1-6 Serbia
5 March: Serbia 1-1 North Macedonia
4 March: Romania 2-3 Bosnia and Herzegovina
3 February: Serbia 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia 2-2 Romania
28 January: Romania 2-2 Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 North Macedonia
Fixtures
8 April: North Macedonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
9 April: Serbia vs Romania
14 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Serbia, Romania vs North Macedonia
Group 5: Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus, Israel
- Kazakhstan will qualify as at least one of the six best runners-up with victory in Hungary.
Results
10 March: Israel 1-4 Hungary
8 March: Belarus 1-6 Kazakhstan
3 March: Hungary 3-7 Israel
2 March: Kazakhstan 5-2 Belarus
3 February: Hungary 2-1 Belarus
9 December: Kazakhstan 5-0 Hungary
8 December: Israel 0-3 Belarus
Fixtures
6 April: Hungary vs Kazakhstan, Belarus vs Israel
9 April: Israel vs Kazakhstan (played in Nur-Sultan, postponed from 28 January)
11 April: Kazakhstan vs Israel
13 April: Belarus vs Hungary
Group 6: Spain (qualified), Slovenia, Latvia, Switzerland
- Spain have qualified as group winners.
- Slovenia will qualify as one of the best runners-up with victory against Latvia.
Results
9 March: Latvia 1-12 Spain, Switzerland 1-11 Slovenia
6 March: Slovenia 1-2 Spain
5 March: Switzerland 2-4 Latvia
2 February: Spain 3-1 Slovenia
29 January: Latvia 0-1 Slovenia
8 December: Spain 7-0 Latvia, Slovenia 12-1 Switzerland
Fixtures
8 April: Latvia vs Switzerland (postponed from 1 February)
10 April: Switzerland vs Spain (played in Madrid, postponed from 29 January)
12 April: Slovenia vs Latvia, Spain vs Switzerland
Group 7: Italy (qualified), Belgium, Finland, Montenegro
- Italy qualified as group winners with victory against Belgium.
Results
9 March: Italy 4-1 Belgium
8 March: Finland 6-1 Montenegro
5 March: Finland 2-4 Italy
4 March: Montenegro 4-3 Belgium
2 February: Italy 7-4 Finland, Belgium 6-2 Montenegro
28 January: Montenegro 0-3 Italy, Belgium 3-3 Finland
Fixtures
8 April: Belgium vs Italy
9 April: Montenegro vs Finland
13 April: Finland vs Belgium, Italy vs Montenegro
Group 8: Portugal (holders), Czech Republic, Poland, Norway
- Portugal will qualify with two wins against Norway.
Results
9 March: Czech Republic 1-5 Portugal (played in Łódź)
8 March: Poland 4-1 Norway
6 March: Portugal 3-3 Czech Republic (played in Łódź)
5 March: Norway 0-3 Poland (played in Łódź)
3 February: Poland 0-3 Portugal
1 February: Norway 0-5 Czech Republic*
29 January: Portugal 2-2 Poland, Czech Republic 5-0 Norway*
Fixtures
9 April: Czech Republic vs Poland
11 April: Norway vs Portugal (played in Mafra)
14 April: Poland vs Czech Republic, Portugal vs Norway
- The finals have now expanded to 16 teams and are played every four years rather than every two
- Portugal aim to defend the title they won for the first time in Slovenia in 2018
- Spain have won seven titles (including the initial 1996 tournament before Futsal EURO gained championship status in 1999)
- Two-time champions Italy and 1999 winners Russia, along with Spain, have played in every final tournament
- Never previously qualified: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Latvia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland
- Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Spain along with hosts Lithuania will compete at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October.
Fixture dates
8–9 December 2020
27 January–3 February 2021
2–10 March 2021
6–14 April 2021
Play-off
Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up
- Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.
Contenders
- The teams who competed in the FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- The nine qualifying round group winners: Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Poland
- The seven qualifying round play-off winners: Armenia, Denmark, Greece, Israel, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Switzerland