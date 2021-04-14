Futsal EURO qualifying group stage report

The first UEFA Futsal EURO home-and-away qualifying group stage has been completed, with four debutants among the teams confirmed in the finals.

The eight group winners and the six best runners-up join hosts the Netherlands in the finals from 19 January to 6 February 2022. The remaining two runners-up, Serbia and Belarus, will play off for the other berth from 14–17 November 2021.

Qualified teams

Hosts: Netherlands

Group winners: Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Croatia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Russia, Spain

Six best runners-up: Finland*, Georgia*, Poland, Slovakia*, Slovenia, Ukraine

*Debut



Play-off

Serbia vs Belarus

Group 1: Croatia (qualified), Ukraine (qualified), Denmark, Albania

Croatia qualified as group winners.

Ukraine qualified as one of the six best runners-up.

Croatia finished on maximum points Getty Images

Results

11 April: Ukraine 5-0 Albania*, Croatia 7-0 Denmark

8 April: Ukraine 8-2 Denmark

7 April: Denmark 2-6 Ukraine (played in Zaporizhia), Albania 0-3 Croatia

7 March: Ukraine 2-7 Croatia

4 March: Denmark 2-3 Albania (played in Tirana)

3 March: Croatia 3-2 Ukraine, Albania 1-3 Denmark

31 January: Albania 3-10 Ukraine

30 January: Denmark 1-4 Croatia

27 January: Croatia 4-1 Albania



*Match cancelled



Group 2: Russia (qualified), Georgia (qualified), France, Armenia

Russia beat Armenia on Friday to secure first place RFS

Russia qualified as group winners.

Georgia qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Results

14 April: France 5-1 Armenia

12 April: Russia 3-0 Georgia

9 April: Armenia 2-5 Russia, Georgia 3-2 France

10 March: Armenia 2-3 Georgia

9 March: Russia 5-1 France

5 March: France 2-3 Russia,﻿ Georgia 5-0 Armenia

3 February: Armenia 4-4 France

2 February: Georgia 0-4 Russia

29 January: Russia 6-0 Armenia

8 December: France 4-4 Georgia

Group 3: Azerbaijan (qualified), Slovakia (qualified), Moldova, Greece

Azerbaijan qualified as group winners.

Slovakia qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Azerbaijan's last-minute equaliser in Slovakia clinched Group 3 first place SFZ

Results

14 April: Azerbaijan 4-0 Greece

13 April: Moldova 0-4 Slovakia

9 April: Greece 3-3 Moldova

8 April: Slovakia 1-1 Azerbaijan

9 March: Moldova 3-5 Azerbaijan

7 March: Greece 0-5 Slovakia

4 March: Azerbaijan 5-1 Moldova, Slovakia 6-0 Greece

2 February: Greece 0-3 Azerbaijan, Slovakia 4-4 Moldova

29 January: Azerbaijan 4-1 Slovakia

28 January: Moldova 3-1 Greece



Group 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina (qualified), Serbia (play-off), Romania, North Macedonia

Bosnia and Herzegovina clinched first place in the group in just four games to earn a finals debut Fedja Krvavac

Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified as group winners.

Serbia go into the play-offs.

Results

14 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Serbia, Romania 9-1 North Macedonia

9 April: Serbia 4-4 Romania

8 April: North Macedonia 2-3 Bosnia and Herzegovina

10 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 Romania

9 March: North Macedonia 1-6 Serbia

5 March: Serbia 1-1 North Macedonia

4 March: Romania 2-3 Bosnia and Herzegovina

3 February: Serbia 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia 2-2 Romania

28 January: Romania 2-2 Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 North Macedonia

Kazakhstan won all six of their games KFF

Group 5: Kazakhstan (qualified), Belarus (play-off), Hungary, Israel

Kazakhstan qualified as group winners.

Belarus go into the play-offs.

Results

13 April: Belarus 5-2 Hungary

11 April: Kazakhstan 4-0 Israel

9 April: Israel 1-4 Kazakhstan (played in Nur-Sultan)

6 April: Hungary 1-6 Kazakhstan, Belarus 14-0 Israel

10 March: Israel 1-4 Hungary

8 March: Belarus 1-6 Kazakhstan

3 March: Hungary 3-7 Israel

2 March: Kazakhstan 5-2 Belarus

3 February: Hungary 2-1 Belarus

9 December: Kazakhstan 5-0 Hungary

8 December: Israel 0-3 Belarus



Group 6: Spain (qualified), Slovenia (qualified), Latvia, Switzerland

Spain secured maximum points RFEF

Spain qualified as group winners.

Slovenia qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Results

12 April: Slovenia 5-3 Latvia, Spain 14-0 Switzerland

10 April: Switzerland 0-8 Spain (played in Madrid)

8 April: Latvia 4-1 Switzerland

9 March: Latvia 1-12 Spain, Switzerland 1-11 Slovenia

6 March: Slovenia 1-2 Spain

5 March: Switzerland 2-4 Latvia

2 February: Spain 3-1 Slovenia

29 January: Latvia 0-1 Slovenia

8 December: Spain 7-0 Latvia, Slovenia 12-1 Switzerland

Group 7: Italy (qualified), Finland (qualified), Belgium, Montenegro

Italy qualified as group winners.

Finland qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Belgium became the first team ever to beat Italy in a Futsal EURO qualifier (the Azzurri had won 34 and drawn the other of their previous 35).

Italy topped Group 7 Getty Images

Results

13 April: Finland 3-2 Belgium, Italy 2-0 Montenegro

9 April: Montenegro 1-2 Finland

8 April: Belgium 5-4 Italy

9 March: Italy 4-1 Belgium

8 March: Finland 6-1 Montenegro

5 March: Finland 2-4 Italy

4 March: Montenegro 4-3 Belgium

2 February: Italy 7-4 Finland, Belgium 6-2 Montenegro

28 January: Montenegro 0-3 Italy, Belgium 3-3 Finland



Holders Portugal will defend their title in the Netherlands André Sanano via Portuguese Football Federation

Group 8: Portugal (holders, qualified), Poland (qualified), Czech Republic, Norway

Portugal qualified as group winners with victory against Norway.

Poland qualified as one of the best runner-up.

Results

14 April: Poland 8-5 Czech Republic, Portugal 4-0 Norway

12 April: Norway 1-7 Portugal (played in Mafra)

9 April: Czech Republic 3-3 Poland

9 March: Czech Republic 1-5 Portugal (played in Łódź﻿)

8 March: Poland 4-1 Norway

6 March: Portugal 3-3 Czech Republic (played in Łódź﻿)

5 March: Norway 0-3 Poland (played in Łódź﻿)

3 February: Poland 0-3 Portugal

1 February: Norway 0-5 Czech Republic*

29 January: Portugal 2-2 Poland, Czech Republic 5-0 Norway*

*Matches cancelled

The finals have now expanded to 16 teams and are played every four years rather than every two

Portugal aim to defend the title they won for the first time in Slovenia in 2018

Spain have won seven titles (including the initial 1996 tournament before Futsal EURO gained championship status in 1999)

Two-time champions Italy and 1999 winners Russia, along with Spain, have played in every final tournament

Had never previously qualified: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Latvia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland

Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Spain along with hosts Lithuania will compete at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October.

