Futsal EURO qualifying group stage guide

For the first time, UEFA Futsal EURO qualifying includes a qualifying group stage with the eight four-team sections played home and away until April.

The eight group winners and the six best runners-up join hosts the Netherlands in the finals from 9 January to 6 February 2022, with the remaining two runners-up to play off for the other berth from 14–17 November 2021.

The finals have now expanded to 16 teams and are played every four years rather than every two

Portugal aim to defend the title they won for the first time in Slovenia in 2018

Spain have won seven titles (including the initial 1996 tournament before Futsal EURO gained championship status in 1999)

Two-time champions Italy and 1999 winners Russia, along with Spain, have played in every final tournament

Hoping to earn a finals debut: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Latvia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland

Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Spain along with hosts Lithuania will compete at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October.

Qualifying groups

Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights

Group 1: Denmark, Croatia, Albania, Ukraine

First games

27 January: Croatia vs Albania, Ukraine vs Denmark

France and Georgia started with a 4-4 draw Icon Sport via Getty Images

Group 2: Armenia, France, Georgia, Russia

First games

8 December: France 4-4 Georgia

Group 3: Greece, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Moldova

First games

28 January: Azerbaijan vs Slovakia, Moldova vs Greece

Group 4: North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

First games

28 January: Romania vs Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs North Macedonia

Group 5: Israel, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus

First games

8 December: Israel 0-3 Belarus

9 December: Kazakhstan 5-0 Hungary

Spain are aiming to win back the title they lost in 2018 RFEF

Group 6: Switzerland, Spain, Latvia, Slovenia

First games

8 December: Spain 7-0 Latvia, Slovenia 12-1 Switzerland

Group 7: Montenegro, Italy, Belgium, Finland

First games

28 January: Montenegro vs Italy, Belgium vs Finland



Group 8: Poland, Portugal (holders), Norway, Czech Republic

First games

29 January: Czech Republic vs Poland, Portugal vs Norway

Fixture dates

8–9 December 2020

27 January–3 February 2021

2–10 March 2021

6–14 April 2021

Play-off

Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up

Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.

Contenders