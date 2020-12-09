Futsal EURO qualifying group stage guide
Wednesday 9 December 2020
Article summary
The new home-and-away qualifiers will run until April, leading to the expanded 16-team finals.
Article top media content
Article body
For the first time, UEFA Futsal EURO qualifying includes a qualifying group stage with the eight four-team sections played home and away until April.
The eight group winners and the six best runners-up join hosts the Netherlands in the finals from 9 January to 6 February 2022, with the remaining two runners-up to play off for the other berth from 14–17 November 2021.
- The finals have now expanded to 16 teams and are played every four years rather than every two
- Portugal aim to defend the title they won for the first time in Slovenia in 2018
- Spain have won seven titles (including the initial 1996 tournament before Futsal EURO gained championship status in 1999)
- Two-time champions Italy and 1999 winners Russia, along with Spain, have played in every final tournament
- Hoping to earn a finals debut: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Latvia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland
- Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Spain along with hosts Lithuania will compete at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October.
Qualifying groups
Group 1: Denmark, Croatia, Albania, Ukraine
First games
27 January: Croatia vs Albania, Ukraine vs Denmark
Group 2: Armenia, France, Georgia, Russia
First games
8 December: France 4-4 Georgia
Group 3: Greece, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Moldova
First games
28 January: Azerbaijan vs Slovakia, Moldova vs Greece
Group 4: North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
First games
28 January: Romania vs Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs North Macedonia
Group 5: Israel, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus
First games
8 December: Israel 0-3 Belarus
9 December: Kazakhstan 5-0 Hungary
Group 6: Switzerland, Spain, Latvia, Slovenia
First games
8 December: Spain 7-0 Latvia, Slovenia 12-1 Switzerland
Group 7: Montenegro, Italy, Belgium, Finland
First games
28 January: Montenegro vs Italy, Belgium vs Finland
Group 8: Poland, Portugal (holders), Norway, Czech Republic
First games
29 January: Czech Republic vs Poland, Portugal vs Norway
Fixture dates
8–9 December 2020
27 January–3 February 2021
2–10 March 2021
6–14 April 2021
Play-off
Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up
- Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.
Contenders
- The teams who competed in the FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- The nine qualifying round group winners: Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Poland
- The seven qualifying round play-off winners: Armenia, Denmark, Greece, Israel, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Switzerland