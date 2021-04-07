Futsal EURO qualifying group stage latest

For the first time, UEFA Futsal EURO qualifying includes a qualifying group stage with the eight four-team sections played home and away until next Wednesday.

The eight group winners and the six best runners-up join hosts the Netherlands in the finals from 19 January to 6 February 2022, with the remaining two runners-up playing off for the other berth from 14–17 November 2021.

Group standings

Qualified so far: Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Croatia*, Italy*, Kazakhstan*, Netherlands (hosts), Russia, Spain* (*confirmed group winners)

Can still win group: Denmark, Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal/Czech Republic/Poland

Can still finish second: Ukraine/Albania, France, Moldova, Serbia/Romania/North Macedonia, Hungary/Belarus/Israel, Slovenia/Latvia, Finland/Belgium/Montenegro

Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights

Group 1: Croatia (qualified), Ukraine, Denmark, Albania

Croatia's two victories against Ukraine sealed a top-two finish and they are now confirmed in the finals and group winners.

Ukraine will definitely qualify automatically if they win their remaining games.

Results

7 April: Denmark 2-6 Ukraine (played in Zaporizhia), Albania 0-3 Croatia

7 March: Ukraine 2-7 Croatia

4 March: Denmark 2-3 Albania (played in Tirana)

3 March: Croatia 3-2 Ukraine, Albania 1-3 Denmark

31 January: Albania 3-10 Ukraine

30 January: Denmark 1-4 Croatia

27 January: Croatia 4-1 Albania



Fixtures

8 April: Ukraine vs Denmark (postponed from 27 January)

10 April: Croatia vs Denmark

11 April: Ukraine vs Albania (match cancelled)

Group 2: Russia (qualified), Georgia, France, Armenia

Russia's wins against France took them to the finals RFS

Russia's second victory against France clinched a top-two finish and they are qualified as, at worst, one of the six best runners-up.

Georgia will definitely qualify automatically if they win both their remaining games.

France must win both their remaining games and hope Georgia do not beat Russia.

Results

10 March: Armenia 2-3 Georgia

9 March: Russia 5-1 France

5 March: France 2-3 Russia,﻿ Georgia 5-0 Armenia

3 February: Armenia 4-4 France

2 February: Georgia 0-4 Russia

29 January: Russia 6-0 Armenia

8 December: France 4-4 Georgia

Fixtures

8 April: Armenia vs Russia

9 April: Georgia vs France

12 April: Russia vs Georgia

14 April: France vs Armenia

Group 3: Azerbaijan (qualified), Slovakia, Moldova, Greece

Azerbaijan's win in Moldova booked a top-two finish and they are qualified as, at worst, one of the six best runners-up.

Slovakia will qualify automatically if they win both their remaining games. They will clinch second place if they pick up more points against Azerbaijan than Moldova do against Greece.

Gabriel Rick got a hat-trick for Slovakia at home to Greece SFZ

Results

9 March: Moldova 3-5 Azerbaijan

7 March: Greece 0-5 Slovakia

4 March: Azerbaijan 5-1 Moldova, Slovakia 6-0 Greece

2 February: Greece 0-3 Azerbaijan, Slovakia 4-4 Moldova

29 January: Azerbaijan 4-1 Slovakia

28 January: Moldova 3-1 Greece



Fixtures

8 April: Slovakia vs Azerbaijan

9 April: Greece vs Moldova

13 April: Moldova vs Slovakia

14 April: Azerbaijan vs Greece

Group 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina (qualified), Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia

North Macedonia celebrate after their draw in Serbia Getty Images

Bosnia and Herzegovina have qualified for their first major futsal tournament after beating Romania to confirm themselves as group winners.

Serbia will clinch second place if they beat Romania, or if they draw 1-1 or 0-0 and North Macedonia lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Results

10 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 Romania

9 March: North Macedonia 1-6 Serbia

5 March: Serbia 1-1 North Macedonia

4 March: Romania 2-3 Bosnia and Herzegovina

3 February: Serbia 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia 2-2 Romania

28 January: Romania 2-2 Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 North Macedonia

Fixtures

8 April: North Macedonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

9 April: Serbia vs Romania

14 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Serbia, Romania vs North Macedonia

Kazakhstan stayed perfect by beating Belarus KFF

Group 5: Kazakhstan (qualified), Hungary, Belarus, Israel

Kazakhstan qualified as group winners with victory in Hungary.

Results

6 April: Hungary 1-6 Kazakhstan, Belarus 14-0 Israel

10 March: Israel 1-4 Hungary

8 March: Belarus 1-6 Kazakhstan

3 March: Hungary 3-7 Israel

2 March: Kazakhstan 5-2 Belarus

3 February: Hungary 2-1 Belarus

9 December: Kazakhstan 5-0 Hungary

8 December: Israel 0-3 Belarus



Fixtures

9 April: Israel vs Kazakhstan (played in Nur-Sultan, postponed from 28 January)

11 April: Kazakhstan vs Israel

13 April: Belarus vs Hungary

Group 6: Spain (qualified), Slovenia, Latvia, Switzerland

Spain have qualified as group winners.

Slovenia will qualify as one of the best runners-up with victory against Latvia.

Results

9 March: Latvia 1-12 Spain, Switzerland 1-11 Slovenia

6 March: Slovenia 1-2 Spain

5 March: Switzerland 2-4 Latvia

2 February: Spain 3-1 Slovenia

29 January: Latvia 0-1 Slovenia

8 December: Spain 7-0 Latvia, Slovenia 12-1 Switzerland

Fixtures

8 April: Latvia vs Switzerland (postponed from 1 February)

10 April: Switzerland vs Spain (played in Madrid, postponed from 29 January)

12 April: Slovenia vs Latvia, Spain vs Switzerland

Group 7: Italy (qualified), Belgium, Finland, Montenegro

Italy qualified as group winners with victory against Belgium.

Italy celebrate qualifying Getty Images

Results

9 March: Italy 4-1 Belgium

8 March: Finland 6-1 Montenegro

5 March: Finland 2-4 Italy

4 March: Montenegro 4-3 Belgium

2 February: Italy 7-4 Finland, Belgium 6-2 Montenegro

28 January: Montenegro 0-3 Italy, Belgium 3-3 Finland



Fixtures

8 April: Belgium vs Italy

9 April: Montenegro vs Finland

13 April: Finland vs Belgium, Italy vs Montenegro

Portugal are a point clear after beating Czech Republic André Sanano via FPF

Group 8: Portugal (holders), Czech Republic, Poland, Norway

Portugal will qualify with two wins against Norway.

Results

9 March: Czech Republic 1-5 Portugal (played in Łódź﻿)

8 March: Poland 4-1 Norway

6 March: Portugal 3-3 Czech Republic (played in Łódź﻿)

5 March: Norway 0-3 Poland (played in Łódź﻿)

3 February: Poland 0-3 Portugal

1 February: Norway 0-5 Czech Republic*

29 January: Portugal 2-2 Poland, Czech Republic 5-0 Norway*

*Matches cancelled

Fixtures

9 April: Czech Republic vs Poland

11 April: Norway vs Portugal (played in Mafra)

14 April: Poland vs Czech Republic, Portugal vs Norway

The finals have now expanded to 16 teams and are played every four years rather than every two

Portugal aim to defend the title they won for the first time in Slovenia in 2018

Spain have won seven titles (including the initial 1996 tournament before Futsal EURO gained championship status in 1999)

Two-time champions Italy and 1999 winners Russia, along with Spain, have played in every final tournament

Never previously qualified: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Latvia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland

Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Spain along with hosts Lithuania will compete at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October.

Fixture dates

8–9 December 2020

27 January–3 February 2021

2–10 March 2021

6–14 April 2021

Play-off

Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up

Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.

Contenders