Futsal EURO qualifying group stage latest
Wednesday 7 April 2021
Kazakhstan have joined Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Italy, Russia and Spain and hosts Netherlands: see who needs what to join them in the last group games.
For the first time, UEFA Futsal EURO qualifying includes a qualifying group stage with the eight four-team sections played home and away until next Wednesday.
The eight group winners and the six best runners-up join hosts the Netherlands in the finals from 19 January to 6 February 2022, with the remaining two runners-up playing off for the other berth from 14–17 November 2021.
- Group standings
- Qualified so far: Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Croatia*, Italy*, Kazakhstan*, Netherlands (hosts), Russia, Spain* (*confirmed group winners)
- Can still win group: Denmark, Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal/Czech Republic/Poland
- Can still finish second: Ukraine/Albania, France, Moldova, Serbia/Romania/North Macedonia, Hungary/Belarus/Israel, Slovenia/Latvia, Finland/Belgium/Montenegro
Qualifying groups: results and fixtures
Group 1: Croatia (qualified), Ukraine, Denmark, Albania
- Croatia's two victories against Ukraine sealed a top-two finish and they are now confirmed in the finals and group winners.
- Ukraine will definitely qualify automatically if they win their remaining games.
Results
7 April: Denmark 2-6 Ukraine (played in Zaporizhia), Albania 0-3 Croatia
7 March: Ukraine 2-7 Croatia
4 March: Denmark 2-3 Albania (played in Tirana)
3 March: Croatia 3-2 Ukraine, Albania 1-3 Denmark
31 January: Albania 3-10 Ukraine
30 January: Denmark 1-4 Croatia
27 January: Croatia 4-1 Albania
Fixtures
8 April: Ukraine vs Denmark (postponed from 27 January)
10 April: Croatia vs Denmark
11 April: Ukraine vs Albania (match cancelled)
Group 2: Russia (qualified), Georgia, France, Armenia
- Russia's second victory against France clinched a top-two finish and they are qualified as, at worst, one of the six best runners-up.
- Georgia will definitely qualify automatically if they win both their remaining games.
- France must win both their remaining games and hope Georgia do not beat Russia.
Results
10 March: Armenia 2-3 Georgia
9 March: Russia 5-1 France
5 March: France 2-3 Russia, Georgia 5-0 Armenia
3 February: Armenia 4-4 France
2 February: Georgia 0-4 Russia
29 January: Russia 6-0 Armenia
8 December: France 4-4 Georgia
Fixtures
8 April: Armenia vs Russia
9 April: Georgia vs France
12 April: Russia vs Georgia
14 April: France vs Armenia
Group 3: Azerbaijan (qualified), Slovakia, Moldova, Greece
- Azerbaijan's win in Moldova booked a top-two finish and they are qualified as, at worst, one of the six best runners-up.
- Slovakia will qualify automatically if they win both their remaining games. They will clinch second place if they pick up more points against Azerbaijan than Moldova do against Greece.
Results
9 March: Moldova 3-5 Azerbaijan
7 March: Greece 0-5 Slovakia
4 March: Azerbaijan 5-1 Moldova, Slovakia 6-0 Greece
2 February: Greece 0-3 Azerbaijan, Slovakia 4-4 Moldova
29 January: Azerbaijan 4-1 Slovakia
28 January: Moldova 3-1 Greece
Fixtures
8 April: Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
9 April: Greece vs Moldova
13 April: Moldova vs Slovakia
14 April: Azerbaijan vs Greece
Group 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina (qualified), Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina have qualified for their first major futsal tournament after beating Romania to confirm themselves as group winners.
- Serbia will clinch second place if they beat Romania, or if they draw 1-1 or 0-0 and North Macedonia lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Results
10 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 Romania
9 March: North Macedonia 1-6 Serbia
5 March: Serbia 1-1 North Macedonia
4 March: Romania 2-3 Bosnia and Herzegovina
3 February: Serbia 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia 2-2 Romania
28 January: Romania 2-2 Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 North Macedonia
Fixtures
8 April: North Macedonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
9 April: Serbia vs Romania
14 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Serbia, Romania vs North Macedonia
Group 5: Kazakhstan (qualified), Hungary, Belarus, Israel
- Kazakhstan qualified as group winners with victory in Hungary.
Results
6 April: Hungary 1-6 Kazakhstan, Belarus 14-0 Israel
10 March: Israel 1-4 Hungary
8 March: Belarus 1-6 Kazakhstan
3 March: Hungary 3-7 Israel
2 March: Kazakhstan 5-2 Belarus
3 February: Hungary 2-1 Belarus
9 December: Kazakhstan 5-0 Hungary
8 December: Israel 0-3 Belarus
Fixtures
9 April: Israel vs Kazakhstan (played in Nur-Sultan, postponed from 28 January)
11 April: Kazakhstan vs Israel
13 April: Belarus vs Hungary
Group 6: Spain (qualified), Slovenia, Latvia, Switzerland
- Spain have qualified as group winners.
- Slovenia will qualify as one of the best runners-up with victory against Latvia.
Results
9 March: Latvia 1-12 Spain, Switzerland 1-11 Slovenia
6 March: Slovenia 1-2 Spain
5 March: Switzerland 2-4 Latvia
2 February: Spain 3-1 Slovenia
29 January: Latvia 0-1 Slovenia
8 December: Spain 7-0 Latvia, Slovenia 12-1 Switzerland
Fixtures
8 April: Latvia vs Switzerland (postponed from 1 February)
10 April: Switzerland vs Spain (played in Madrid, postponed from 29 January)
12 April: Slovenia vs Latvia, Spain vs Switzerland
Group 7: Italy (qualified), Belgium, Finland, Montenegro
- Italy qualified as group winners with victory against Belgium.
Results
9 March: Italy 4-1 Belgium
8 March: Finland 6-1 Montenegro
5 March: Finland 2-4 Italy
4 March: Montenegro 4-3 Belgium
2 February: Italy 7-4 Finland, Belgium 6-2 Montenegro
28 January: Montenegro 0-3 Italy, Belgium 3-3 Finland
Fixtures
8 April: Belgium vs Italy
9 April: Montenegro vs Finland
13 April: Finland vs Belgium, Italy vs Montenegro
Group 8: Portugal (holders), Czech Republic, Poland, Norway
- Portugal will qualify with two wins against Norway.
Results
9 March: Czech Republic 1-5 Portugal (played in Łódź)
8 March: Poland 4-1 Norway
6 March: Portugal 3-3 Czech Republic (played in Łódź)
5 March: Norway 0-3 Poland (played in Łódź)
3 February: Poland 0-3 Portugal
1 February: Norway 0-5 Czech Republic*
29 January: Portugal 2-2 Poland, Czech Republic 5-0 Norway*
Fixtures
9 April: Czech Republic vs Poland
11 April: Norway vs Portugal (played in Mafra)
14 April: Poland vs Czech Republic, Portugal vs Norway
- The finals have now expanded to 16 teams and are played every four years rather than every two
- Portugal aim to defend the title they won for the first time in Slovenia in 2018
- Spain have won seven titles (including the initial 1996 tournament before Futsal EURO gained championship status in 1999)
- Two-time champions Italy and 1999 winners Russia, along with Spain, have played in every final tournament
- Never previously qualified: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Latvia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland
- Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Spain along with hosts Lithuania will compete at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October.
Fixture dates
8–9 December 2020
27 January–3 February 2021
2–10 March 2021
6–14 April 2021
Play-off
Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up
- Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.
Contenders
- The teams who competed in the FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- The nine qualifying round group winners: Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Poland
- The seven qualifying round play-off winners: Armenia, Denmark, Greece, Israel, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Switzerland