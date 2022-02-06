UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 top scorer: Orazov

Birzhan Orazov finished two goals clear of a trio of Russia players to finish first in the race to be Alipay Top Scorer at UEFA Futsal EURO 2022, despite his Kazakhstan team's quarter-final departure.

Orazov's double in the last-eight loss to Ukraine on Monday took him to seven, and that was enough to be the fourth player to finish at least level on the most goals in a Futsal EURO without reaching the semi-finals. The others were Portugal's Ricardinho in 2016, Italy's Saad Assis in 2010 and Serbia's Predrag Rajić in 2007.

Artem Antoshkin, Ivan Chishkala and final scorer Anton Sokolov all ended on five. However, with assists the tie-breaker, Antoshkin finished second and Chishkala third.

In the assists race, Ortiz claimed two in the third-place play-off – his final international for Spain – to join team-mate Sergio Lozano, Kazakhstan's Douglas Junior and Russia's Sergei Abramov on five, with Antoshkin the fifth player to get to that tally after creating a goal in the final loss to Portugal. Douglas Junior was also the top assist-getter in 2018.

7 Birzhan Orazov (Kazakhstan) – 2 assists

5 Artem Antoshkin (Russia) – 5 assists

5 Ivan Chishkala (Russia) – 1 assist

5 Anton Sokolov (Russia) – 0 assists

4 Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan) – 5 assists

4 Sergio Lozano (Spain) – 5 assists

4 Afonso Jesus (Portugal) – 1 assist

4 Pany Valera (Portugal) – 1 assist

4 Mykhailo Zvarych (Ukraine) – 1 assist



5 Sergei Abramov (Russia)

5 Artem Antoshkin (Russia)

5 Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan)

5 Sergio Lozano (Spain)

5 Ortiz (Spain)

4 Edson (Kazakhstan)

4 Mellado (Spain)

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 top scorers including qualifying

10 Germans Matjušenko (Latvia)

10 Archil Sebiskveradze (Georgia)

8 Raúl Campos (Spain)

8 Steven Dillen (Belgium)

8 Raúl Gómez (Spain)

8 Sebastian Leszczak (Poland)

8 Birzhan Orazov (Kazakhstan)

8 Marko Pršić (Serbia)

8 Mykhailo Zvarych (Ukraine)



Previous finals top scorers

2018: Ricardinho (Portugal) 7

2016: Miguelín (Spain)*, Mario Rivillos (Spain)*, Alex (Spain), Ricardinho (Portugal), Serik Zhamankulov (Kazakhstan) 6

2014: Eder Lima (Russia) 8

2012: Torras (Spain)*, Dario Marinović (Croatia) 5

2010: Saad Assis (Italy), Biro Jade (Azerbaijan), Javi Rodríguez (Spain), Joel Queirós (Portugal) 5

2007: Cirilo (Russia), Daniel (Spain), Predrag Rajić (Serbia) 5

2005: Nando Grana (Italy) 6

2003: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7

2001: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7

1999: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 11

1996: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 8

*Won/shared top scorer prize on assists