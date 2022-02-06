Portugal are Futsal EURO champions again: at a glance
Sunday 6 February 2022
Article summary
Portugal are Futsal EURO champions for the second time in a row: the story of the tournament in the Netherlands.
Article top media content
Article body
Winners: Portugal
Runners-up: Russia
Third place: Spain
Fourth place: Ukraine
Player of the Tournament: Zicky Té (Portugal)
UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 final tournament top scorers (group stage onwards)
7 Birzhan Orazov (Kazakhstan) – 2 assists
5 Artem Antoshkin (Russia) – 5 assists
5 Ivan Chishkala (Russia) – 1 assist
5 Anton Sokolov (Russia) – 0 assists
4 Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan) – 5 assists
4 Sergio Lozano (Spain) – 5 assists
4 Afonso Jesus (Portugal) – 1 assist
4 Pany Valera (Portugal) – 1 assist
4 Mykhailo Zvarych (Ukraine) – 1 assist
UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 final tournament most assists
5 Sergei Abramov (Russia)
5 Artem Antoshkin (Russia)
5 Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan)
5 Sergio Lozano (Spain)
5 Ortiz (Spain)
4 Edson (Kazakhstan)
4 Mellado (Spain)
UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 top scorers including qualifying
10 Germans Matjušenko (Latvia)
10 Archil Sebiskveradze (Georgia)
8 Raúl Campos (Spain)
8 Steven Dillen (Belgium)
8 Raúl Gómez (Spain)
8 Sebastian Leszczak (Poland)
8 Birzhan Orazov (Kazakhstan)
8 Marko Pršić (Serbia)
8 Mykhailo Zvarych (Ukraine)
Records
- Portugal became only the third multiple winners after Spain (7) and Italy (2). Russia remain on one, the only other past champions having now lost six finals.
- Portugal became only the second reigning FIFA Futsal World Cup holders to win the Futsal EURO title after Spain (2001, 2005 and 2007). Portugal's run of winning three major tournaments in a row (EURO 2018, 2021 World Cup and EURO 2022) also equals Spain's feat (2004 World Cup, EURO 2005 and EURO 2007).
- Portugal completed their second straight 'perfect' finals campaign, with five wins in 2018 and six in 2022 (this time not requiring extra time in any game).
- Spain kept up their record of finishing in the top three in all 12 editions.
- Russia kept up their record of reaching at least the last eight in all 12 editions.
- Italy have also played in all 12 final tournaments.
- Spain captain Ortiz retired from international futsal with new records for finals appearances (35) and overall tournament appearances including qualifying (55). He also equalled the record of taking part in seven final tournaments.
- This was the first final tournament with 16 teams (up from 12), while qualifying also included a group stage with home and away fixtures for the first time.
- A record four debutants took part: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Georgia and Slovakia, taking the all-time number of qualifiers to 23. Those last three all got past the group stage: since the second edition in 1999, only Azerbaijan (2010) and Kazakhstan (2016) had previously managed that feat on debut.
- Spain's 8-0 win against Georgia equalled their own finals record winning margin (9-1 vs Belarus in 2010).
- Georgia's campaign, from qualifying round to the quarter-finals, consisted of a record 13 matches. Zviad Kupatadze, Roninho and Shota Tophuria took part in every game.
- Russia's 11 wins in their campaign, including qualifying, is a new record.
- Spain's 72 goals in their campaign, including qualifying, beat the record of 69 set by Russia in the inaugural 1996 edition.
- This was the first final tournament since 2005 (before the introduction of the quarter-final round) with no game going to extra time.
Watch the highlights: all the results
Sunday 6 February
Final
Portugal 4-2 Russia
Third-place match
Spain 4-1 Ukraine
SEMI-FINALS
Friday 4 February
Ukraine 2-3 Russia
Portugal 3-2 Spain
QUARTER-FINALS
Tuesday 1 February:
Russia 3-1 Georgia
Spain 5-1 Slovakia
Monday 31 January:
Portugal 3-2 Finland
Kazakhstan 3-5 Ukraine
GROUP STAGE
Saturday 29 January
Group C
Slovakia 5-3 Croatia
Russia 5-1 Poland
Group D
Georgia 0-8 Spain
Azerbaijan 4-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Friday 28 January
Group B
Kazakhstan 4-1 Italy
Slovenia 1-2 Finland
Group A
Ukraine 0-1 Portugal
Netherlands 2-3 Serbia
Wednesday 26 January
Group D
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Georgia
Spain 2-2 Azerbaijan
Tuesday 25 January
Group C
Croatia 0-4 Russia
Poland 2-2 Slovakia
Monday 24 January
Group B
Italy 2-2 Slovenia
Finland 2-6 Kazakhstan
Sunday 23 January
Serbia 1-6 Ukraine
Portugal 4-1 Netherlands
Saturday 22 January
Group D
Georgia 3-2 Azerbaijan
Spain 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Friday 21 January
Group C
Russia 7-1 Slovakia
Poland 1-3 Croatia
Thursday 20 January
Group B
Kazakhstan 4-4 Slovenia
Italy 3-3 Finland
Wednesday 19 January
Group A
Serbia 2-4 Portugal
Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine
Champions roll of honour
2022: Portugal 4-2 Russia: Amsterdam, Netherlands
2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet): Ljubljana, Slovenia
2016: Spain 7-3 Russia: Belgrade, Serbia
2014: Italy 3-1 Russia; Antwerp, Belgium
2012: Spain 3-1 Russia (aet); Zagreb, Croatia
2010: Spain 4-2 Portugal; Debrecen, Hungary
2007: Spain 3-1 Italy; Porto, Portugal
2005: Spain 2-1 Russia; Ostrava, Czech Republic
2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine; Caserta, Italy
2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (golden goal); Moscow, Russia
1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, 4-2 pens); Granada, Spain
1996*: Spain 5-3 Russia; Cordoba, Spain
*UEFA European Futsal Tournament, championship status from 1999 onwards