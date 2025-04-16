Eight teams will compete for the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 play-offs between 15 and 24 September for the remaining four final tournament places in Latvia and Lithuania.

So far 12 teams have booked their spots in the finals, which run from 20 January to 7 February in Riga and Kaunas, with co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania joined by the ten qualifying main round group winners. The eight best main round group runners-up enter the play-offs, with the draw at 14:15 CET on 21 May.

Futsal EURO 2026 play-off contenders Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Romania, Slovakia

How they reached the play-offs: Main round Group 9 runners-up (0-3 a vs Czechia, 7-2 h vs Austria, 8-3 h vs Serbia, 2-1 a vs Serbia, 2-3 h vs Czechia, 2-0 a vs Austria)

Top scorer: Omar Rahou 6

Futsal EURO best: Third place (1996)

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify﻿

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Play-off record: First Futsal EURO play-off

Key fact: As well as finishing third in the 1996 UEFA European Futsal Tournament that preceded the UEFA European Futsal Championship, also qualified in 1999, 2003, 2010 and as hosts in 2014.

How they reached the play-offs: Main round Group 8 runners-up (5-1 h vs England, 1-6 a vs Spain, 10-1 h vs Switzerland, 9-0 a vs Switzerland, 6-2 a vs England, 2-3 h vs Spain)

Top scorer: Josip Sesar 5

Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2022)

Futsal EURO 2022: Group stage

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Play-off record: W0 L2

2016: 0-9 agg vs Kazakhstan (0-5 h, 0-4 a)

2014: 4-4 agg, lost on away goals vs Netherlands (3-2 h, 1-2 a)

Key fact: EURO 2022 was their first major tournament qualification.

Futsal EURO 2022 highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Georgia

How they reached the play-offs: Main round Group 10 runners-up (3-1 h vs Kosovo, 2-5 a vs France, 6-1 h vs Bulgaria, 5-1 a vs Bulgaria, 3-1 a vs Kosovo, 3-3 h vs France)

Top scorer: Giorgi Ghavtadze 7

Futsal EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)

Futsal EURO 2022: Quarter-finals ﻿

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Play-off record: W0 L1

2018: 6-9 agg vs Romania (2-2 a, 4-7 h)

Key fact: EURO 2022 was their first major tournament qualification.

What is futsal? A beginner's guide

How they reached the play-offs: Main round Group 4 runners-up (5-0 h vs Montenegro, 4-5 a vs Slovenia, 4-0 h vs Norway, 2-4 a vs Norway, 3-2 a vs Montenegro, 3-3 h vs Slovenia)

Top scorer: Patrik Pál 6

Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2025, 2010, 2016)

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify﻿

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Play-off record: W1 L2

2018: 6-7 agg vs Poland (2-1 h, 4-6 a)

2016: 6-5 agg vs Romania (2-2 a, 4-3aet h)

2014: 6-6 agg, lost on away goals vs Ukraine (1-2 a, 5-4 h)

Key fact: Also played in the first FIFA Futsal World Cup finals of 1989 – the only major tournament where they have got through a round.

How they reached the play-offs: Main round Group 2 runners-up (2-2 h vs Belarus, 2-0 a vs Finland, 11-1 h vs Malta, 6-1 a vs Malta, 1-2 a vs Belarus, 4-3 h vs Finland)

Top scorer: Gabriel Motta 7

Futsal EURO best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2014)

Futsal EURO 2022: Group stage

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Play-off record: First Futsal EURO play-off

Key fact: Also were FIFA Futsal World Cup runners-up in 2004 but have gone out in the group stage in the last two EUROs, having never previously done so.

2016 quarter-final highlights: Kazakhstan 5-2 Italy

How they reached the play-offs: Main round Group 6 runners-up (2-0 a vs Albania, 4-4 h vs Armenia, 2-3 a vs Denmark, 7-3 h vs Denmark, 4-2 h vs Albania, 2-4 a vs Armenia)

Top scorer: Douglas Junior 4

Futsal EURO best: Third place﻿ (2016)

Futsal EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2024 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Play-off record: W1 L0

2016: 9-0 agg vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (5-0 a, 4-0 h)

Key fact: As well as taking bronze in their major tournament debut in 2016, also reached the EURO 2018 and World Cup 2021 semi-finals.

UEFA futsal coach app

How they reached the play-offs: Main round Group 1 runners-up (6-0 h vs Germany, 0-2 h vs Ukraine, 6-1 h vs Cyprus, 4-3 a vs Cyprus, 1-2 a vs Germany, 1-3 a vs Ukraine)

Top scorer: István Hadnagy 5

Futsal EURO best: Quarter-finals (2012, 2014)

Futsal EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Play-off record: W2 L1

2018: 9-6 agg vs Georgia (2-2 h, 7-4 a)

2016: 5-6 agg vs Hungary (2-2 h, 3-4aet a)

2014: 9-3 agg vs Serbia (2-1 h, 7-2 a)

Key fact: In addition to their two quarter-finals, qualified in 2007 when the final tournament consisted of eight teams.

2022 highlights: Slovakia 5-3 Croatia

How they reached the play-offs: Main round Group 3 runners-up (3-2 h vs Moldova, 1-6 a vs Poland, 7-2 h vs Türkiye, 8-4 a vs Türkiye, 3-5 a vs Moldova, 1-0 h vs Poland)

Top scorer: Tomáš Drahovský 8

Futsal EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)

Futsal EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2024 World Cup: Did not qualify

Play-off record: W0 L2

2016: 2-4 agg vs Azerbaijan (1-3 a, 1-1 h)

2014: 1-7 agg vs Croatia (1-3 h, 0-4 a)

Key fact: EURO 2022 was their major tournament debut.