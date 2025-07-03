UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Futsal EURO 2026 play-offs: Italy-Kazakhstan, Hungary-Romania, Belgium-Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia-Slovakia

Thursday, July 3, 2025

The four ties in September will decide the last qualifiers for the finals in Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia.

The four ties including two-time champions Italy facing former semi-finalists Kazakhstan UEFA

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 play-off ties have been set with the eight best main round runners-up to meet over two legs between 15 and 24 September for the last four places in the finals.

Futsal EURO 2026 play-off ties

Italy vs Kazakhstan
Hungary vs Romania
Belgium vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Georgia vs Slovakia

Ties played between 15 and 24 September, first named team at home in opening leg.

Play-off contenders

While the ten main round group winners (including Slovenia) progressed directly to the finals to join Latvia and Lithuania from 20 January to 7 February 2026, the eight play-off teams (the best runners-up) were drawn into four ties. The fixture schedule is to be confirmed with the first named team in each tie at home first.

  • Kazakhstan beat two-time champions Italy 4-1 in the 2022 group stage and 5-2 in the 2016 quarter-finals.
  • Hungary pipped Romania in a thrilling play-off to reach the 2016 finals; in the return leg Florin Matei completed his hat-trick early in extra time only for Zoltán Dróth to equalise in the 47th minute and then win the tie for the home side in Debrecen with one second left.
  • In their only previous competitive meeting, Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Belgium 2-1 in Sarajevo in a main round qualifier for the 2012 finals.
  • Georgia and Slovakia have never previously met competitively; both qualified for the first time in 2022 and reached the quarter-finals.
2016 quarter-final: Kazakhstan 5-2 Italy

Through to Futsal EURO 2026 finals so far

Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, France, Latvia (co-hosts), Lithuania (co-hosts), Poland, Portugal (holders), Slovenia (co-hosts), Spain, Ukraine

