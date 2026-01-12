Innovative design for Futsal EURO 2026 pitches in Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia

The colours of the three UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 host nations are reflected in the innovative pitches used for the final tournament in Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia from 21 January to 7 February. reinforcing UEFA's commitment to strengthening the sport's visual identity and enhancing the overall event experience.

Futsal EURO tickets: Book your place now

UEFA first transformed the look of futsal courts in 2010, when it introduced major indoor sports' first-ever black playing surface for the Futsal EURO finals in Hungary. This bold innovation set a new benchmark in indoor sports presentation and remains the signature court of the UEFA Futsal Champions League Finals each season. Building on that pioneering step, UEFA has since developed a consistent deep blue 40x20m playing surface for all national team futsal competitions, complemented by bespoke perimeter graphics inspired by each host nation since 2018.

Each of the three distinct perimeter designs reflecting its location, incorporating stylised elements drawn from each country's flag colours. In Riga, the perimeter is Latvian red, in Kaunas the yellow of the top stripe in the Lithuanian flag, and in Ljubljana the light green that represents Slovenian forests and nature. For the first time the perimeters also include a partner logo, for Qatar Airways.

A dedicated Futsal EURO pitch design reflecting the host nation identity originated at the previous final tournament in Ljubljana in 2018, the neon green aligning with the Slovenian Tourism Board's colour scheme. In 2022 in Netherlands the colour – naturally – was a bold orange. These tailored designs highlight UEFA's continued investment in futsal, ensuring that UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 offers a distinctive and impactful visual identity both inside the arenas and for audiences watching around the world.

The Kaunas pitch for Futsal EURO 2026 UEFA