UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Matchday 1 Wednesday preview: Croatia vs France, Latvia vs Georgia

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 kicks off at Arena Riga on Wednesday with the first two matches in Group A as Croatia take on France before one of the three co-hosts Latvia meet Georgia.

Group B starts in Kaunas on Thursday, with Groups C and D commencing on Friday and Saturday respectively in Ljubljana.

Get your Futsal EURO tickets

Group A: Croatia vs France (16:00 CET, Riga)

Croatia had not got out of a major group stage for a decade when they made the last 16 of the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup, and they cruised through qualifying this time around, winning all six games in their section to end 11 points clear. While captain Franco Jelovčić is a veteran of their 2012 home semi-finalist squad, their young talent includes Josip Jurlina, who helped Croatia reach the 2019 UEFA U19 Futsal EURO final at Arena Riga under Marinko Mavrović, now senior coach. Ivan Jelić was a late call-up to replace injured goalkeeper Vinko Rozga.

France have only played in one Futsal EURO before, qualifying in 2018 with a play-off win against Croatia, and dramatically holding Spain before losing to Azerbaijan. Even so, despite missing injured Kévin Ramirez, this French team go into these finals among the favourites following their stunning run to the 2024 World Cup semis on debut and having scored 41 goals in their six EURO qualifying games.

Marinko Mavrović, Croatia coach: "We are aware that we have a demanding tournament ahead of us. We are immediately playing against France, the strongest opponent in the group, and that match will largely determine our ambitions at the European Championship – but we are ready for all challenges."

Raphaël Reynaud, France coach: "We're at the end of our preparation, with players motivated by the upcoming finals."

Where to watch Futsal EURO: TV/streams

Group A: Latvia vs Georgia (19:00 CET, Riga)

Latvia are making their debut in a senior futsal final tournament, though squad members Edgars Tarakanovs and Toms Grīslis have experience from that 2019 U19 EURO at this arena and coach Massimiliano Bellarte has led his native Italy on this stage. A busy programme of 14 friendlies in 2025, beating the likes of Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Romania, has warmed Latvia up for this challenge.

However, the co-hosts meet three teams with experience of progressing past the EURO group stage, starting with Georgia, who made the quarter-finals on debut in 2022, and with a much-changed squad defeated Slovakia in the play-offs to book a return this time. Long-standing coach Avtandil Asatiani can call on 2022 veterans in goalkeeper Tomike Bukia, Archil Sebiskveradze, Irakli Todua, Shota Tophuria and Vakhtang Kekelia, while Nika Kharatishvili and Giorgi Ghavtadze are among those providing a fresh injection of talent.

Massimiliano Bellarte, Latvia coach: "I trust [my team]. It’s their first final tournament and they want to show themselves to the futsal world."

Avtandil Asatiani, Georgia coach: "I believe we can all at least repeat the success that we had at the previous European Championship. We promise everyone dedication. We are proud to represent our country at such a high level."