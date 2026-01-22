UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Matchday 1 Thursday round-up: Armenia 2-1 Ukraine, Lithuania 3-3 Czechia

Armenia made a winning final tournament debut as they came from behind to defeat Ukraine 2-1 but Lithuania were dramatically denied their own victory by Czechia as UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Group B began at Žalgirio Arena, Kaunas.

Latvia, on their own bow in Group A on Wednesday in Riga, defeated Georgia 4-0 and while their fellow co-hosts Lithuania conceded in the last minute to draw 3-3 with Czechia, Armenia did pick up all three points against two-time runners-up Ukraine.

We round up the action, with Groups C and D next to begin in Ljubljana on Friday and Saturday. Groups A and B continue on Sunday.

Group B: Armenia 2-1 Ukraine

Futsal EURO highlights: Armenia 2-1 Ukraine

Armenia, hoping for as spectacular a start to their debut as fellow newcomers Latvia managed in Group A yesterday, had a number of early chances and Yuriy Savenko had to be alert in the Ukraine goal to keep the 2022 semi-finalists level at half-time, though his side did begin to create more opportunities. Ukraine had the upper hand when the second half began and they made it count just over five minutes in as Vladyslav Pervieiev received the ball outside the box, turned and sent in a low shot.

On the half-hour, though, Armenia were level with their first-ever finals goal as teenager Arsen Petrosov back-heeled into the path of Mihran Dermenjyan, who smashed in. And less than two minutes remained when Dermenjyan cleverly flicked in Mikael Gandilian's drive to earn Armenia a memorable victory.

Player of the Match: Mihran Dermenjyan (Armenia)

Key stat: Illia Prykhodko of Ukraine became the youngest player in Futsal EURO finals history aged 18 years 69 days.

Reaction: Armenia's Mihran Dermenjyan

Ruben Nazaretyan, Armenia coach: "I'm very happy we won against such strong opponents in our first match. It's great to start the tournament like this. I hope we continue. Our target is to also win the next two games.

"I want to thank my players. Before the game we talked about it and it came true."

Oleksandr Kosenko, Ukraine coach: "It was a really tough match for us. We need to prepare for the next match now [against Lithuania on Sunday]. Not a lot has changed.

"In the first half we played without speed and movement. In the second, we changed [our approach] and it helped. But it was not enough for the result."

Mihran Dermenjyan, Player of the and Armenia double goalscorer: "It's hard to describe my emotions. We can still feel the tension. Our journey is just beginning. We are very happy, but I hope more is to come. It's a dream to play in a Futsal EURO. I dreamed of scoring and that also came true.

"We knew that Ukraine are very strong opponents but we had our tactical game plan and until the end we had the belief. Our hard work paid off."

Vladyslav Pervieiev, Ukraine goalscorer: "We knew Armenia were a good team. We prepared, but futsal is like this.

"There are still two games and we will prepare for them now. Thanks to the fans who support us everywhere – they are like our sixth man."

Group B: Lithuania 3-3 Czechia

Futsal EURO highlights: Lithuania 3-3 Czechia

Twice in the first half Czech captain Michal Seidler put his team ahead through half-volleys, the second a powerful strike after Radim Záruba's corner. But each time Lithuania equalised; their first Futsal EURO finals goal a sweet volley by Edgaras Baranauskas from Justinas Zagurskas' kick-in before Czechia goalkeeper Michal Hůla was caught out of position by Ignas Raštutis.

Lithuania led before the break, Vladimir Derendiajev poking in a Zagurskas corner at the far post to the delight of the 5,000-plus crowd. Czechia, without a Futsal EURO finals win since 2010, looked to respond in the second half and David Drozd hit the post, just as twin Pavel had done early in the match. But just as it seemed Lithuania would withstand the pressure, Mikus Francisco produced a ruthless finish into the roof of the net with 35 seconds remaining.

Player of the Match: Ernestas Macenis (Lithuania)

Key stat: Lithuania secured their first point in any UEFA final tournament having lost their previous 12 matches in various youth football competitions; they also suffered three defeats as 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup hosts.

Reaction: Lithuania coach Dentinho

Dentinho, Lithuania coach: "It's painful because we had a chance to win. But my players should keep their heads up, because we earned our first-ever Futsal EURO point, which is important for us. We played with heart and the fans liked it.

"There is disappointment because we had the victory in our hands. Czechia have good quality and often play at such tournaments."

Marek Kopecký, Czechia coach: "We didn't play well in the first half. We have to change our mindset. We made a lot of mistakes in the first ten minutes.

"In the second half we played better and had more chances but didn't score. I'm not happy, I'm not sad – it's mixed emotions. We expected a difficult match and a big battle and so it proved."

Vladimir Derendiajev, Lithuania goalscorer: "It's bittersweet when you're about to win and you concede a last-minute goal. Right now I'm feeling sad, because victory was close. At this level it was probably our best match. But it's hard to be happy about one point when you could have got three.

"I have mixed feelings. It's what sport is about – you get high and then down. It was a great atmosphere; the fans were like a sixth player."

Michal Seidler, Czechia double goalscorer: "We want to win every game, but we were losing 3-2 and in the end I am happy we got a point. I didn't expect this kind of match, because opening games don't usually have so many goals. I hope we will not repeat our mistakes and we will win the next two matches."