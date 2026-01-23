UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Matchday 1 Saturday preview: Italy vs Portugal, Hungary vs Poland

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Group D kicks off at Ljubljana's Arena Stožice on Saturday as Portugal start their title defence against former champions Italy before Hungary take on Poland.

This is the last of the Matchday 1 action, with Sunday seeing the second set of Group A and B games in Riga and Kaunas respectively.

Group D: Italy vs Portugal (14:30, Ljubljana)

It was at Arena Stožice in 2018 that Portugal claimed their first Futsal EURO title, successfully defended four years later in the Netherlands, sandwiched by a FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2021 and 2022's Futsal Finalissima. While some familiar faces are missing in captain João Matos and the injured Zicky, coach Jorge Braz can still call on two-time Futsal EURO winners André Coelho, Bruno Coelho, Pany Varela and Tiago Brito, plus emerging talent like Lúcio Rocha in a stacked squad.

They have not been given an easy start against fellow two-time champions Italy, who finished behind Belarus in their qualifying group before pipping Kazakhstan in the play-offs on penalties, Jurij Bellobuono making three shoot-out saves. The Azzurri, winners in 2003 and 2014, have not got out of a major tournament group in a decade, but are never to be underestimated and their ranks including the evergreen Alex Merlim (part of their last success 12 years ago).

Salvatore Samperi, Italy coach: "Portugal have a wonderful 'four-man game' with great defensive aggression. They're a very well-structured team thanks to the hard work they've put in over the years."

Jorge Braz, Portugal coach: "Italy have assembled a group of very experienced players who know how to manage the competition. It's the first game, and we realise it will be extremely difficult."

Group D: Hungary vs Poland (17:30, Ljubljana)

Having lost every game they played in previous finals appearances in 2005, 2010 and 2016, Hungary are looking to turn over a new leaf under experienced Spanish coach Sergio Mullor. They secured their finals return with a dramatic play-off defeat of Romania with a 39th-minute winner scored by Baltazár Büki, returning after a year out with a serious head injury.

Poland had only qualified once before they beat Hungary to make the 2018 edition at Arena Stožice, but are now in their third final tournament in a row. Coach Błażej Korczyński has been in charge for all three and can again call on goalkeeper Michał Kałuża, Michał Kubik, Mateusz Madziąg, Tomasz Kriezel and Mikołaj Zastawnik. Poland recorded some very promising results in warm-up tournaments late last year.

Błażej Korczyński, Poland coach: "We want to win this match, then we'll be in a more comfortable position for the ones to follow. The most important thing is winning this first match."

Sergio Mullor, Hungary coach: "Wherever we go, we feel the atmosphere of the European Championship, the special days that await us. We can't wait to experience the first matchday together with the Hungarian fans."