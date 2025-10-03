Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Portugal vs Spain
Friday, October 3, 2025
For the third final running, Portugal and Spain will face off for the U19 Futsal EURO title on Sunday.
Holders Portugal will face two-time winners Spain in Sunday's 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final at Arena Chișinău, the third time in a row they have faced off in the decider.
2025 U19 Futsal EURO knockout bracket
Sunday 5 October
Final
Portugal vs Spain (19:30 CET / 20:30 local)
Friday 3 October
Semi-finals
Spain 7-4 Ukraine
Portugal 3-0 Slovenia
- This is the third straight final between Portugal and Spain. As hosts, Spain won 6-2 after extra time in 2022 but a year later in Croatia, Portugal prevailed by the same scoreline in 40 minutes.
- These teams have met four times this year. In January they played twice in Portugal, the visitors winning 2-1 a day before the home side prevailed 3-2. The following month Spain won 3-1 at home and they met in June in Poreč (venue for the 2023 final), a 3-3 draw meaning Portugal won the Futsal Week tournament on goal difference.
Portugal (holders)
Main round Group 3 winners (Gondomar, Portugal)
9-2 vs Belarus, 3-1 vs Kazakhstan, 4-4 vs France
Final tournament Group A winners
7-1 vs Italy, 4-0 vs Ukraine, 10-0 vs Moldova
Semi-final
3-0 vs Slovenia
Finals top scorer: Rodrigo Monteiro 7
Top scorer including qualifying: Rodrigo Monteiro 8
2023 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: 5-3 vs Spain, 5-1 vs France, 4-3 vs Croatia
Semi-finals: 3-2 vs Slovenia
Final: 6-2 vs Spain
2022 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: 4-2 vs Poland, 2-1 vs France, 6-1 vs Italy
Semi-finals: 4-1 vs Ukraine
Final: 2-6 (aet) vs Spain
2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: 6-0 vs Latvia, 3-1 vs Poland, 4-1 vs Russia
Semi-finals: 2-2 (aet, 2-3 pens) vs Croatia
- Portugal are yet to be beaten over 40 minutes in this competition, the penalties loss to Croatia in 2019 and extra-time defeat by Spain in 2022 the sole blemishes.
- Rodrigo Monteiro scored against Italy then got hat-tricks versus Ukraine and Moldova to move on to a U19 Futsal EURO finals record seven goals.
Spain
Qualifying main round Group 2 winners (Esztergom, Hungary)
9-0 vs England, 3-1 vs Finland, 5-0 vs Hungary
Final tournament Group B winners
3-0 vs Türkiye, 3-2 vs Czechia, 6-2 vs Slovenia
Semi-final
7-4 vs Ukraine
Finals top scorer: Pablo Guti 5
Top scorer including qualifying: Pablo Guti 8
2023 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: 3-5 vs Portugal, 3-3 vs Croatia, 5-2 vs France
Semi-finals: 3-2 vs Ukraine
Final: 2-6 vs Portugal
2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)
Group stage: 9-0 vs Romania, 11-1 vs Croatia, 2-2 vs Ukraine
Semi-finals: 5-2 (aet) vs Poland
Final: 6-2 (aet) vs Portugal
2019 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: 3-0 vs Croatia, 7-1 vs Ukraine, 5-0 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: 3-1 vs Poland
Final: 6-1 vs Croatia
- Coach Albert Canillas has led Spain to two titles and three finals in the three previous editions. He brought up his 100th game as Spain U19 coach on Wednesday against Slovenia.
- Spain have never failed to reach the final of this competition.