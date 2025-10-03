Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Portugal vs Spain

Holders Portugal will face two-time winners Spain in Sunday's 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final at Arena Chișinău, the third time in a row they have faced off in the decider.

2025 U19 Futsal EURO knockout bracket Sunday 5 October

Final

Portugal vs Spain (19:30 CET / 20:30 local) Friday 3 October

Semi-finals

Spain 7-4 Ukraine

Portugal 3-0 Slovenia

This is the third straight final between Portugal and Spain. As hosts, Spain won 6-2 after extra time in 2022 but a year later in Croatia, Portugal prevailed by the same scoreline in 40 minutes.

These teams have met four times this year. In January they played twice in Portugal, the visitors winning 2-1 a day before the home side prevailed 3-2. The following month Spain won 3-1 at home and they met in June in Poreč (venue for the 2023 final), a 3-3 draw meaning Portugal won the Futsal Week tournament on goal difference.

Main round Group 3 winners (Gondomar, Portugal)

9-2 vs Belarus, 3-1 vs Kazakhstan, 4-4 vs France

Final tournament Group A winners

7-1 vs Italy, 4-0 vs Ukraine, 10-0 vs Moldova

Semi-final

3-0 vs Slovenia

Finals top scorer: Rodrigo Monteiro 7

Top scorer including qualifying: Rodrigo Monteiro 8

2023 final tournament: Winners

Group stage: 5-3 vs Spain, 5-1 vs France, 4-3 vs Croatia

Semi-finals: 3-2 vs Slovenia

Final: 6-2 vs Spain

2022 final tournament: Runners-up

Group stage: 4-2 vs Poland, 2-1 vs France, 6-1 vs Italy

Semi-finals: 4-1 vs Ukraine

Final: 2-6 (aet) vs Spain

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: 6-0 vs Latvia, 3-1 vs Poland, 4-1 vs Russia

Semi-finals: 2-2 (aet, 2-3 pens) vs Croatia

Portugal are yet to be beaten over 40 minutes in this competition, the penalties loss to Croatia in 2019 and extra-time defeat by Spain in 2022 the sole blemishes.

Rodrigo Monteiro scored against Italy then got hat-tricks versus Ukraine and Moldova to move on to a U19 Futsal EURO finals record seven goals.

Qualifying main round Group 2 winners (Esztergom, Hungary)

9-0 vs England, 3-1 vs Finland, 5-0 vs Hungary

Final tournament Group B winners

3-0 vs Türkiye, 3-2 vs Czechia, 6-2 vs Slovenia

Semi-final

7-4 vs Ukraine

Finals top scorer: Pablo Guti 5

Top scorer including qualifying: Pablo Guti 8

2023 final tournament: Runners-up

Group stage: 3-5 vs Portugal, 3-3 vs Croatia, 5-2 vs France

Semi-finals: 3-2 vs Ukraine

Final: 2-6 vs Portugal

2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)

Group stage: 9-0 vs Romania, 11-1 vs Croatia, 2-2 vs Ukraine

Semi-finals: 5-2 (aet) vs Poland

Final: 6-2 (aet) vs Portugal

2019 final tournament: Winners

Group stage: 3-0 vs Croatia, 7-1 vs Ukraine, 5-0 vs Netherlands

Semi-finals: 3-1 vs Poland

Final: 6-1 vs Croatia

Coach Albert Canillas has led Spain to two titles and three finals in the three previous editions. He brought up his 100th game as Spain U19 coach on Wednesday against Slovenia.

Spain have never failed to reach the final of this competition.

