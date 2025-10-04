2025 Under-19 Futsal EURO final preview: Portugal vs Spain

The 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final between holders Portugal and two-time winners Spain takes place at Arena Chișinău, Moldova on Sunday.

U19 Futsal EURO final at a glance When: Sunday 5 October (19:30 CET kick-off / 20:30 local)

Where: Arena Chișinău, Chișinău, Moldova﻿

What: UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch: Watch live on UEFA.tv in most territories

The lowdown

The Iberian neighbours have dominated this competition since the first edition in 2019 and now meet for the third final running. Spain, who beat Croatia in the inaugural decider, defeated Portugal 6-2 after extra time as hosts in 2022. A year later Portugal beat Spain by the same scoreline (having also beaten them in the group stage).

Now they face off again in Moldova. Portugal have barely put a foot wrong, beating Italy 7-1, Ukraine 4-0 and Moldova 10-0 in Group A, and seeing off Slovenia 3-0 in Friday's semi-finals. Spain were not quite as spectacular early on as they won 3-0 against Türkiye and 3-2 versus Czechia, but a pep talk from coach Albert Canillas on Tuesday saw a transformed side overcome Slovenia 6-2 to top Group B then overcome Ukraine 7-4 to keep up their record of making every final of this competition.

These teams are very familiar with each other, having met 33 times at U19 level since 2015, with 14 wins apiece (Portugal are 82-79 up on goals). More pertinently, these squads have faced off four times this year; in two January friendlies in Portugal, the home side lost 2-1 then won 3-2, before Spain triumphed 3-1 in Las Rozas the following month. In June these teams faced off in the Futsal Week decider in Poreč and a 3-3 draw gave Portugal the trophy on goal difference.

2023 Under-19 Futsal EURO final highlights: Portugal 6-2 Spain

Views from the camps

José Luís Mendes, Portugal coach: "Our feelings are very positive. We hope we have a great game and that it will be a great futsal match – and of course we want to win. Spain always have quality sides and this is again the case this year. We hope to have a consistent game and score at least one more goal than Spain."

Albert Canillas, Spain coach: "We are pleased to be here; it will be a great match. We started the tournament in different ways, they have been more consistent than us but I think it will be a good game. Portugal always have strong teams, they work hard, they work very well. This generation have always given us tough games."

Diogo Carrera, Portugal captain: "It’s a final so it’s normal that nerves show up a little bit but I think I am ready and the team are ready and we will do our best to leave this arena with a smile on our faces. Spain are a very strong side, a difficult team to play. We know we also have quality and we will do our best to achieve our goal."

Jaime Martinez-Olivares, Spain captain: "We are going into the final with great desire. We think we will put in a great performance and we think we are going to win. Portugal are a very good team – I don't think they are better than us but I think they are a good team and they will make it a tough match."

2022 final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

Key stats

Portugal's Ricardo Monteiro is the current finals top scorer with a record seven goals aided by an unprecedented pair of hat-tricks against Ukraine and Moldova. Two behind is Pablo Guti of Spain, who has scored in all four games (Spain's Antonio Pérez scored in all five matches in 2019).

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Carrera was also in their winning squad in 2023. He could become the second two-time champion after Spain's Nicolás Marrón in 2019 and 2022.

Spain coach Albert Canillas is aiming for his third title; Portugal's José Luís Mendes can equal him on two. Both have coaches have been at all four editions of this competition.

Portugal have kept a finals record three clean sheets in their four games (including the first in a knockout match when they beat Slovenia 3-0), conceding only one goal. The fewest goals conceded at a U19 Futsal EURO finals is three by Spain in 2019.

This is the first UEFA tournament final to be played in Moldova.