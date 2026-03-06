U19 Futsal EURO winners claim senior honours: Spain's Jesús Gordillo, Ricardo Mayor, Antonio Pérez, Adrián Rivera

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship began in 2019 and has now produced its first senior continental champions after Jesús Gordillo, Ricardo Mayor, Antonio Pérez and Adrián Rivera all helped Spain to victory at UEFA Futsal EURO 2026.

Jesus Gordillo, Ricardo Mayor and Antonio Pérez were all in the Spain team that claimed the inaugural title in 2019 at Arena Riga. Antonio Pérez (who scored in the 6-2 final defeat of Croatia at the 2019 U19 Futsal EURO and seven years on got a hat-trick in the senior decider against Portugal in Ljubljana), was joint-top scorer in both the 2019 and 2026 events, in the latter also named Player of the Tournament.

2019 Futsal U19 EURO final highlights: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Gordillo, meanwhile, helped Illes Balears Palma win the 2022/23 and 2023/24 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals, making him unique so far in having claimed victory at all three of UEFA's current men's futsal competitions.

In 2022, Adrián Rivera was on target when Spain beat Portugal 6-2 after extra time in the final in Jaén. Among his opponents that day were Diogo Santos and Kutchy, just as four years later in the Futsal EURO 2026 decider.

Also in Portugal's squad for the 2026 final was Lúcio Rocha, who was captain, top scorer and Player of the Tournament as his nation won the 2023 U19 Futsal EURO, defeating Spain 6-2 in the Poreč decider.

Finishing third at Futsal EURO 2026 were Croatia, who boasted Nikola Čizmić, Jakov Hrstić and Josip Jurlina from the squad that were runners-up at U19 level in 2019 at Arena Riga, where they were to play their three group games in the senior finals seven years on under the same coach as the junior competition, Marinko Mavrović. Spain's Albert Canillas and Portugal's José Luís Mendes, head coaches of their U19 squads in all their respective final appearances, were also part of their nation's technical team at the 2026 senior event.

The 2027 U19 Futsal EURO finals will be held at Jekpe-Jek Hall in Astana, Kazakhstan, scheduled from 26 September to 3 October with qualifying earlier in the year. Portugal will aim to defend the title they retained in 2025 in Chișinău.