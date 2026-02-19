2028 Futsal World Cup preliminary round starts 7 April

European qualifying for the 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup begins with the preliminary round running from 7 to 14 April.

While the 24 top-ranked entrants in the Men's Futsal National Team Coefficients directly enter the main round, the other team (including UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania) begin the competition in the preliminary round.

They compete in six one-venue four-team mini-tournaments and the top two sides in each group advance to the main round to join the 24 direct entrants, who include the other 14 nations that competed at Futsal EURO including winners Spain.

Preliminary round matches

Group A (8–11 April)

Denmark (hosts), Andorra, Malta, Scotland

Group B (7–10 April)

Sweden, England (hosts), Switzerland, Northern Ireland

Group C (9–12 April)

North Macedonia, Lithuania (hosts), Türkiye, Bulgaria

Group D (9–12 April)

Kosovo, Montenegro (hosts), Austria, Gibraltar

Group E (9–12 April)

Latvia, Albania (hosts), Cyprus, San Marino

Group F (11–14 April)

Greece, Norway, Israel, Estonia﻿ (hosts)

Which teams enter in the main round? Portugal, Spain, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, France, Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, Czechia, Poland, Netherlands, Armenia, Georgia, Belarus, Slovakia, Finland, Belgium, Serbia, Hungary, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Germany, Azerbaijan

UEFA qualifying calendar for 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Preliminary round draw: 12 December 2025

Preliminary round: 6–15 April 2026

Main round group phase draw: 19 May 2026

Main round group phase: 12–21 October 2026, 2–11 November 2026, 6–9 December 2026, 22 February–3 March 2027

Main round play-off draw: 5 March 2027

Main round play-offs: 12–21 April 2027

Elite round group phase draw: 20 May 2027

Elite round group phase: 6–15 September 2027, 11–20 October 2027, 13–22 December 2027

Elite round play-off draw: 20 January 2028

Elite round play-offs: 10–19 April 2028

UEFA qualifying format for 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Preliminary round

The teams in the preliminary round were drawn into six groups of four and compete in one-venue mini-tournaments

All the group winners and runners-up qualify for the main round.

Main round

Main round group phase

The 12 preliminary round qualifiers join the 24 teams entering directly in the main round. The 36 teams in the main round are drawn into 12 groups of three, played with home-and-away fixtures.

The 12 group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for the elite round. The remaining eight runners-up qualify for the main round play-offs.

Main round play-offs

The eight teams are formed into four ties by means of an open draw. The winners of the four home-and-away ties qualify for the elite round.

Elite round

Elite round group phase

The 20 teams are drawn into five groups of four teams, played with home-and-away fixtures.

The five group winners qualify for the final tournament. The four best runners-up qualify for the elite round play-offs. If a European association is selected to host the final tournament, only the two best runners-up qualify for the elite round play-offs.

﻿Elite round play-offs

The four teams are formed into two ties by means of an open draw. The winners of the two home-and-away ties qualify for the final tournament.

Futsal World Cup roll of honour

2024: Brazil 2-1 Argentina (Uzbekistan)

2021: Portugal 2-1 Argentina (Lithuania)

2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)

2012: Brazil 3-2aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)