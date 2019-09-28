The commercial exploitation of UEFA’s premium competitions ensures the majority of UEFA’s solidarity funds. These rights need to be ringfenced and further grown by increasing the engagement of current and future fans. In parallel, we should continue to try new things in order to adapt to changing environments and create new opportunities. New avenues will contribute to a prosperous commercial development for the whole of European football and protect the solidarity funds that are essential for many within our community.

Objectives

Continue growing revenues

Establish continuous fan engagement and relationships

Pursue more efficient development through research and investment

Enhance our international image and awareness

Specific Policies