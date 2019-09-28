Our mission and pillars
We will continue to protect, grow, innovate and promote football to preserve its ecosystem and to keep the game enjoyable for generations of fans and players to come.
The development of football lays the foundation for a solid sport. It is essential we keep football first in everything we do. Youth and amateur football are key building blocks of tomorrow’s elite men’s and women’s game and are fundamental to the success of European football. Together with our member associations, clubs, players and fans, we will work to build a unified and solid football ecosystem to grow European football.
We must be able to have faith in our institutions and in the integrity of the sport to move forward. This means working collectively with our members and stakeholders and trusting one another. We need to lead and be the standard-bearer for good governance, working together with the whole football community and ensuring transparent and democratic processes.
Our competitions need to be dynamic, entertaining and effective. For this, we must ensure teams, players and their fans have the hope of winning, have the right stage to compete on and that opportunities remain open to all. We must put the right provisions in place to safeguard clubs’ sustainability and competitions’ integrity.
The commercial exploitation of UEFA’s premium competitions ensures the majority of UEFA’s solidarity funds. These rights need to be ringfenced and further grown by increasing the engagement of current and future fans. In parallel, we should continue to try new things in order to adapt to changing environments and create new opportunities. New avenues will contribute to a prosperous commercial development for the whole of European football and protect the solidarity funds that are essential for many within our community.