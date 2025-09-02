Camaraderie for clubs at UEFA Youth League opening event

The 2025/26 UEFA Youth League season is fast approaching, and with Monday’s domestic champions path draw taking place at the House of European Football in Nyon, we took the opportunity to welcome the participating clubs to put the finishing touches on preparations for the forthcoming campaign.

The Youth League offers a prestigious platform for Europe’s top young talent, creating a UEFA Champions League-style competition for under-19 teams and providing invaluable experience at the highest level of youth football.

The event represents a crucial final get-together to ensure the competition runs smoothly between September’s opening matches and the final next April. It also allows club officials to learn more about the operational aspects of the competition and engage with UEFA colleagues through a series of workshops, meetings and support sessions.

"The UEFA Youth League has been a great success for more than ten years, offering a chance for players to understand what it means to become professional and ready them for the big stage," said UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti.

"It is very important to bring all of the clubs together at the start of the season – not everybody is used to European competition, so we always try to support them, and it's important that they understand the regulatory and operational needs, collaborate well and get to know each other."

Bringing all the clubs together in one place not only ensures they are fully prepared for the season's kick-off in two weeks' time, but also fosters strong, collaborative relationships across the Youth League community.

For some clubs, like Republic of Ireland's youth champions Shelbourne FC, this season represents a first foray into the UEFA Youth League, so the event gives a chance for them to familiarise themselves with what is to come.

"It's great to meet people from so many clubs around Europe," said Shelbourne's academy director, Colm Barron. "Winning the league is hard enough but the reward to compete and challenge ourselves against the best teams in Europe is exceptional, and we have been very impressed by the professionalism of the event organisation here."

Norway's FK Bodø/Glimt qualify for the Youth League via the UEFA Champions League path, reward for their senior team's domestic success – and take their place in the league phase for the first time.

"Playing in the UEFA Youth League means that our younger boys get a chance to play against good teams around Europe, and we as a club have the chance to develop, and catch up with those teams," explained Stig Johansen, a former Bodø/Glimt captain who is now a coach developer with the club.

"We have never been in this situation before, so it's good to receive explanations for what will happen and how to prepare, so that everybody can have the best experience on the journey."

Throughout the two-day event, club representatives also had direct access to a range of UEFA information support services, covering:

Match operations

Player registration

TV and media rights

Stadium requirements

Playing attire and kit compliance

Digital platforms and tools

"The UEFA Youth League is a very important bridge between the youth team and the senior team, offering a chance for players to grow in high-intensity matches," said Joaquim Milheiro, youth technical director at SL Benfica. "Communication and interaction here with the other clubs shows that the football family is working together, and opens the mind to find ideas for the future."

A special networking barbecue on the banks of Lake Geneva followed Monday's draw, allowing attendees to speak informally and compare experiences among themselves and with the relevant members of UEFA staff.

With just two weeks until the action begins, all 86 clubs are now ready for kick-off, hoping they will be back in Nyon for the final on 20 April next year.