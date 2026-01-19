Welcome to UEFA Futsal EURO 2026!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President

Dear participants, dear futsal fans,

It is my great pleasure, both as UEFA President and a Slovenian, to welcome you to UEFA Futsal EURO 2026. This tournament is a highlight of the futsal calendar.

Sixteen of Europe’s best teams have earned their place here, promising an exciting and unpredictable contest for the title. While the format is familiar, this edition has a fresh character: an intensely competitive qualifying campaign means that half of the participants did not feature four years ago, underlining the growing strength and ambition of European futsal.

This momentum is also visible off the pitch. During the main round of qualification, 14 nations set new futsal attendance records – a clear sign that the sport is reaching new audiences and that our strategy is moving in the right direction.

UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 is a special milestone for our three hosts. Latvia and Lithuania appear for the first time as both hosts and participants, while Slovenia has the honour of welcoming the final tournament again after a memorable edition in 2018. I am sure all three countries will shine, combining organisational excellence with their renowned hospitality.

I would like to thank the associations’ Presidents Rade Mijatović, Vadims Ļašenko and Edgaras Stankevičius, and their teams, for their dedication in bringing this event to life.

Now, it is time to enjoy the games. I wish all the teams the very best of luck – and may the best team win.

Vadims Ļašenko, Latvian Football Federation president 🇱🇻

This tournament marks a special moment for Latvian futsal. Our journey has been remarkable – from hosting the UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO in 2019, to delivering the unforgettable Final Four of the UEFA Futsal Champions League in 2022, and now reaching a true culmination – UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Riga.

Latvia and its capital are proud to welcome Europe. Riga is a city where sport, culture and passion meet, and we are committed to giving every team and every fan an outstanding experience.

I wish success to all participants and unforgettable emotions to everyone joining us on this historic stage.

Edgaras Stankevičius, Lithuanian Football Federation president 🇱🇹

We are very happy to welcome you all in Kaunas, Lithuania, for this special occasion – UEFA Futsal EURO 2026.

We are very grateful for our colleagues in UEFA and President Mr. Aleksander Čeferin for their continued support and trust with giving us this special chance to host this prestigious tournament.

In recent years we have seen the interest in futsal rise high in Lithuania and this special event in Kaunas will be another big celebration. We are eagerly waiting for it to start. We invite all the fans to visit Kaunas and enjoy this celebration of futsal together!

Radenko Mijatović, Football Association of Slovenia president 🇸🇮

Ljubljana proudly welcomes Futsal EURO 2026 – the biggest futsal event, hosted by Slovenia for the second time. I am delighted that our vibrant capital will once again be Europe’s futsal stage – the most attractive ball game in the world, uniting passion, speed, and outstanding skill.

In 2018, Ljubljana created a fantastic atmosphere and set a high benchmark that has inspired us ever since –one we now aim to surpass. My sincere thanks to UEFA for entrusting Slovenia with the organisation, and to the City of Ljubljana and all partners for their invaluable support. I wish the teams every success and the fans an unforgettable experience.