Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki: All you need to know

Who will contest the UEFA Super Cup?

UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid will meet UEFA Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the traditional curtain-raiser to the new European season.

Real Madrid celebrate with the European Cup at Hampden Park Popperfoto via Getty Images

It will be the sides' first competitive meeting since the sensational 1960 European Champion Clubs' Cup final, when Real Madrid won the competition for the fifth time in a row, beating Frankfurt 7-3 at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Alfredo di Stéfano scored three and Ferenc Puskás four for the winners, though Richard Kress briefly put the German side in front, and Erwin Stein struck twice for them in the second half.

Celtic great Jimmy Johnstone watched the match and remembered: "It was like a fantasy staged in heaven. I had never seen football like it, nor would I ever again. I'll recite the names of that Madrid forward line till the day I die."

When and where does it take place?

The 2022 UEFA Super Cup will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday 10 August 2022. The match will be the first UEFA club competition final to be held in Finland, though it previously staged the final of the 2009 UEFA Women's EURO.

This venue will be the tenth to stage the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco, alongside Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017), Tallinn (2018), Istanbul (2019), Budapest (2020) and Belfast (2021).

Can I apply for tickets?

What is the stadium like?

As the name suggests, the stadium was built to host the Olympics that eventually took place in 1952 and underwent major renovations from 2016 to 2020. Its distinct tower stands at 72.71m – the distance thrown by gold-medal winning Matti Järvinen in the javelin at the 1932 Olympics.

Bubi swoops in for a closer look AFP via Getty Images

The arena is also home to Finland's national football team. The side are known as the eagle owls in honour of a bird, Bubi, which took up residence in the stadium and delayed a UEFA EURO 2008 qualifier against Belgium when it perched on the goalpost. It subsequently relocated following a rock concert.

What is the UEFA Super Cup?

An annual fixture contested by the reigning champions of UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe.

Finnish UEFA Super Cup winners Jari Litmanen Ajax 1995, Liverpool 2001 (unused sub)

Sami Hyypiä Liverpool 2001 & 2005

The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of either the European/UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1973–99) or the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (2000–).

Six great Super Cup goals

Do this year's teams have UEFA Super Cup pedigree?

This will be Frankfurt's first UEFA Super Cup appearance; when they won the UEFA Cup in 1980, it was the European Cup Winners' Cup holders who took on the European Cup winners for the Super Cup.

Real Madrid are making their eighth appearance in the Super Cup, having qualified as European champions on every occasion. They have recorded four wins and three defeats in their seven previous matches:

1998: L1-0 vs Chelsea (Monaco)

2000: L2-1aet, Golden Goal vs Galatasaray (Monaco)

2002: W3-1 vs Feyenoord (Monaco)

2014: W2-0 vs Sevilla (Cardiff)

2016: W3-2aet vs Sevilla (Trondheim)

2017: W2-1 vs Manchester United (Skopje)

2018: L4-2aet vs Atlético (Tallinn)