Atlético vs Man. City Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday 7 April 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Atlético and Manchester City.
Article top media content
Article body
Atlético and Manchester City meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 13 April.
Atlético vs Manchester City at a glance
When: Wednesday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 0-1)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Semi-final opponents: Chelsea or Real Madrid
Where to watch Atlético vs Manchester City on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
What many expected to happen. City dominated possession (68%) and Atlético did what Atlético do; they were compact, organised and resilient. Diego Simeone's men successfully navigated three-quarters of their assignment before Phil Foden came off the bench and made an instant impact, setting up Kevin De Bruyne for an excellent deadlock-breaking finish.
- Man. City 1-0 Atlético - match report
- Champions League: All the fixtures and results
- 2022 Champions League final: All you need to know
First leg starting line-ups
Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke; João Félix, Griezmann
Misses next match if booked: Correa, R. De Paul, João Félix, Herrera, Kondogbia, Llorente, Reinildo, Suárez
Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Laporte, Aké, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo Silva
Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne
Predicted line-ups to follow.
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Atlético
Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): LWW
Where they stand: 4th in Spanish Liga
Manchester City
Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): WWWD
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals
Expert predictions
To follow.
What the coaches say
Diego Simeone, Atlético coach: "They might be the best side in the world. We'll change how we play a little in the second half of this tie but City will play the same way. With humility and hard work, we'll compete. Then we'll just see where that takes us."
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach: "We will go there to score and try to win again."
Where is the 2022 Champions League final?
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.