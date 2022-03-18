Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Man. City vs Atlético, Villarreal vs Bayern, Benfica vs Liverpool

The remainder of the UEFA Champions League season has been mapped out following the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws Quarter-finals

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atlético

Villarreal vs Bayern

Benfica vs Liverpool Semi-finals

﻿Manchester City / Atlético vs Chelsea / Real Madrid﻿

Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern The first team drawn plays the first leg at home; fixture dates to be confirmed later today. Plot the road to the final with our Champions League bracket.

Key dates

Quarter-finals, first legs (5/6 April)

Quarter-finals, second legs (12/13 April)

Semi-finals, first legs (26/27 April)

Semi-finals, second legs (3/4 May)

Final (28 May)

How did the draws work?

The draws were open, so there was no seeding or country protection. Any team could be drawn against any other team.

The eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists were placed in one large central bowl and shuffled. The first team drawn plays its first match at home against the second team drawn. The same procedure was repeated to designate the remaining matches of the quarter-finals.

Play our bracket game and sim the rest of the knockout stage ]]>🔻🔻🔻

Who will you choose as 2022 champions? ]]>🏆 #UCL #UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2022

For the semi-final draw, the four balls containing the slips of paper 'winners of quarter-final 1' to 'winners of quarter-final 4' were placed in one large central bowl and shuffled. The first and the second ball drawn designated the first pairing of the semi-finals. In addition, the first ball drawn designated the home team for the first leg. The same procedure was repeated to designate the second semi-final.

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, a draw was made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons. The winners of semi-final 2 – Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern – will be the 'home' team in the showpiece on 28 May.

Where is the final? This season's final takes place at the Stade de France in Paris. Venue for the UEFA EURO 2016 showpiece, the Stade de France also played host to the 2000 and 2006 UEFA Champions League finals.

Anything else I should know?

As was also the case in the round of 16, the away goals rule no longer applies. If the tie is level after 180 minutes, it goes to extra time. If the teams still can't be separated after an additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.