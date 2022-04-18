UEFA.com works better on other browsers
West Ham vs Frankfurt Europa League semi-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Monday 18 April 2022

When is it? How can you watch? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg between West Ham and Frankfurt.

Declan Rice and Vladimír Coufal celebrate reaching the semi-finals
Declan Rice and Vladimír Coufal celebrate reaching the semi-finals CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham and Frankfurt meet in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 28 April.

West Ham vs Frankfurt at a glance

When: Thursday 28 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: London Stadium, London
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg (second leg on 5 May)
Where to watch West Ham vs Frankfurt

What do you need to know?

This will be the second time these teams have met in the semi-finals of a UEFA competition. West Ham edged the previous two-legged tie to reach the 1976 Cup Winners' Cup showpiece – although went on finish runners-up.

Forty-six years on, the Irons are through to the last four of a European tournament once again. Hitting three goals in 11 minutes either side of half-time, their stylish performance at quarter-final rivals Lyon atoned for a disappointing first leg in London.

Winners of the 1979/80 edition, Frankfurt took a three-goal lead to silence the Camp Nou in their quarter-final decider, with Rafael Borré's stunning long-range strike the pick of the bunch. However, it was "a bit too exciting at the end" for Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, as a late Barcelona surge threatened to spoil their night, but they held firm to record a famous victory.

Quarter-final second-leg starting line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Souček, Rice, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio, Lanzini

Frankfurt: Trapp; Touré, Hinteregger, N'Dicka; Knauff, Jakić, Rode, Kostić; Lindstrøm, Kamada; Borré

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

West Ham 
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLDWL
Where they stand: 7th in English Premier League

Frankfurt
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLDDD
Where they stand: 10th in German Bundesliga

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

David Moyes, West Ham manager: "It's great for West Ham – seeing the football, the teams. It's been a monumental period for us to get the semi-final of a European competition. I'm hoping we can keep it going. It'll be a great opportunity for us – like it will be for Eintracht Frankfurt. It won't be easy."

Where is the 2022 Europa League final?

Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.

The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

