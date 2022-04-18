West Ham vs Frankfurt Europa League semi-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

West Ham and Frankfurt meet in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 28 April.

West Ham vs Frankfurt at a glance When: Thursday 28 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: London Stadium, London

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg (second leg on 5 May)

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch West Ham vs Frankfurt

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

This will be the second time these teams have met in the semi-finals of a UEFA competition. West Ham edged the previous two-legged tie to reach the 1976 Cup Winners' Cup showpiece – although went on finish runners-up.

Forty-six years on, the Irons are through to the last four of a European tournament once again. Hitting three goals in 11 minutes either side of half-time, their stylish performance at quarter-final rivals Lyon atoned for a disappointing first leg in London.

Winners of the 1979/80 edition, Frankfurt took a three-goal lead to silence the Camp Nou in their quarter-final decider, with Rafael Borré's stunning long-range strike the pick of the bunch. However, it was "a bit too exciting at the end" for Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, as a late Barcelona surge threatened to spoil their night, but they held firm to record a famous victory.

Quarter-final second-leg starting line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Souček, Rice, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio, Lanzini

Frankfurt: Trapp; Touré, Hinteregger, N'Dicka; Knauff, Jakić, Rode, Kostić; Lindstrøm, Kamada; Borré

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

West Ham

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLDWL

Where they stand: 7th in English Premier League

Frankfurt

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLDDD

Where they stand: 10th in German Bundesliga

Expert predictions

To follow.

What the coaches say

David Moyes, West Ham manager: "It's great for West Ham – seeing the football, the teams. It's been a monumental period for us to get the semi-final of a European competition. I'm hoping we can keep it going. It'll be a great opportunity for us – like it will be for Eintracht Frankfurt. It won't be easy."

More to follow.