VAR to be used in UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals

Friday 22 April 2022

UEFA has decided to introduce video assistant referees for the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

UEFA has decided to introduce video assistant referees (VAR) for the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League. As already announced previously, the VAR system will also be used at the final in Tirana, Albania, on 25 May.

The possible deployment of VAR in prior stages of the competition next season is currently under assessment.

The semi-finals will be played on 28 April and 5 May.

Semi-final fixtures

First legs (28 April)
Leicester City vs Roma
Feyenoord vs Marseille

Second legs (5 May)
Roma vs Leicester City
Marseille vs Feyenoord

