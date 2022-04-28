Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday 28 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Villarreal and Liverpool.
Villarreal and Liverpool meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday 3 May.
Villarreal vs Liverpool at a glance
When: Tuesday 3 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg
How it stands: Liverpool lead 2-0 from the first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Liverpool could have been out of sight before half-time in a characteristically dominant display. The Reds went up a gear in the second period and two goals in three minutes soon after the restart confirmed their ascendancy. First Jordan Henderson's cross ballooned into the net via a deflection off Pervis Estupiñán before Sadio Mané latched on to Mohamed Salah's cute through ball to make it 2-0. From then on it was damage limitation for Villarreal.
First-leg starting line-ups
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Danjuma
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Mané, Luis Díaz
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Villarreal
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWDDW
Where they stand: 7th in Spanish Liga
Liverpool
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDD
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup final, League Cup winners
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "We resisted defensively as much as we could [during the first leg] so as to have options in the second game. It will be different at La Cerámica. We will test them much more."
Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach: "All good so far. You have to be completely alert and 100% in the right mood, to play the second leg as the first. We're 2-0 up, that's fine. It's better than before the [first leg], but we know we're not through."
Where is the 2022 Champions League final?
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.