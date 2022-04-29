UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second legs: What to look out for

Can Roma maintain their fine European home record, or will Leicester find salvation on the road again? Is a one-goal lead enough as Feyenoord head to Marseille?

we focus on the key stories ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final deciders.

Roma determined to finish the job

Highlights: Leicester 1-1 Roma

"We are confident we can get a good result in the second leg," said Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegerini after the opening encounter with Leicester. A 1-1 draw in the first leg was a thoroughly respectable result for Roma, who have an intimidating home record. Unbeaten in their last 18 UEFA club competition games at the Stadio Olimpico (W11 D7), they made light work of Bodø/Glimt in the last round, winning 4-0 after losing the first leg 2-1. "We know that the Premier League teams are strong and have pace, but we know how to manage them well," said midfielder Bryan Cristante.

Leicester out to outfox Mourinho

The first-leg result was not awesome on paper, but Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was quick to note that his side "really dominated the game". The Foxes have yet to reach a UEFA final, but if their heritage is not as prestigious as their opponents, they have shown they can raise their game in trying circumstances, notably making up for a 1-1 home draw with a 2-1 win at PSV Eindhoven in the quarter-finals. "We're looking forward to the challenge," said forward Ademola Lookman as he pondered trying to silence a rowdy crowd at the Stadio Olimpico. "We're looking to win."

Highlights: Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille

Victory still in sight for Marseille

"We're still in it," said OM midfielder Matteo Guendouzi after a topsy-turvy first leg. "We're only a goal down." Jorge Sampaoli's side were bitterly disappointed with their performance in Rotterdam, despite retrieving a 2-0 deficit by half-time, but if they looked vulnerable to simple balls over the top, they still created a host of chances, and Dimitri Payet managed to be a menace (receiving a respectable 7/10 rating from L'Équipe) without being the centre of attention. In front of one of the most passionate home supports in Europe, he and OM will not hold back.

Dessers strike-rate encourages Feyenoord

Two goals clear of Roma's Tammy Abraham in the race to be top scorer in the first Europa Conference League campaign, Feyenoord forward Cyriel Dessers seemed to be everywhere in the first leg, and might easily have had a hat-trick ("He shoots every time he gets a chance, and obviously he scores a lot as well," team-mate Guus Til told UEFA.com). Arne Slot's side have the advantage, but they do not look to be a side cut out to defend leads. As Dessers put it: "There's a high risk factor in the way we play, yet it also brings a lot of rewards." Will their reward be a place in this season's final?