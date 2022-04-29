UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second legs: What to look out for

Friday 29 April 2022

Roma and Feyenoord have the better first-leg results to build on, but Leicester and Marseille are a long way off giving up on their dreams of a UEFA Europa Conference League final place.

Roma's Loreno Pellegrini, Leicester's Peter Schmeichel, Marseille's Dimitri Payet and Feyenoord's Cyriel Dessers

Can Roma maintain their fine European home record, or will Leicester find salvation on the road again? Is a one-goal lead enough as Feyenoord head to Marseille?

Presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, we focus on the key stories ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final deciders.

Semi-final second legs

Roma vs Leicester (1-1﻿)
Marseille vs Feyenoord (2-3﻿)

Matches kick off at 21:00 CEST on 5 May.

Roma determined to finish the job

Highlights: Leicester 1-1 Roma

"We are confident we can get a good result in the second leg," said Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegerini after the opening encounter with Leicester. A 1-1 draw in the first leg was a thoroughly respectable result for Roma, who have an intimidating home record. Unbeaten in their last 18 UEFA club competition games at the Stadio Olimpico (W11 D7), they made light work of Bodø/Glimt in the last round, winning 4-0 after losing the first leg 2-1. "We know that the Premier League teams are strong and have pace, but we know how to manage them well," said midfielder Bryan Cristante.

Leicester out to outfox Mourinho

The first-leg result was not awesome on paper, but Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was quick to note that his side "really dominated the game". The Foxes have yet to reach a UEFA final, but if their heritage is not as prestigious as their opponents, they have shown they can raise their game in trying circumstances, notably making up for a 1-1 home draw with a 2-1 win at PSV Eindhoven in the quarter-finals. "We're looking forward to the challenge," said forward Ademola Lookman as he pondered trying to silence a rowdy crowd at the Stadio Olimpico. "We're looking to win."

Highlights: Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille

Victory still in sight for Marseille

"We're still in it," said OM midfielder Matteo Guendouzi after a topsy-turvy first leg. "We're only a goal down." Jorge Sampaoli's side were bitterly disappointed with their performance in Rotterdam, despite retrieving a 2-0 deficit by half-time, but if they looked vulnerable to simple balls over the top, they still created a host of chances, and Dimitri Payet managed to be a menace (receiving a respectable 7/10 rating from L'Équipe) without being the centre of attention. In front of one of the most passionate home supports in Europe, he and OM will not hold back.

Dessers strike-rate encourages Feyenoord

Two goals clear of Roma's Tammy Abraham in the race to be top scorer in the first Europa Conference League campaign, Feyenoord forward Cyriel Dessers seemed to be everywhere in the first leg, and might easily have had a hat-trick ("He shoots every time he gets a chance, and obviously he scores a lot as well," team-mate Guus Til told UEFA.com). Arne Slot's side have the advantage, but they do not look to be a side cut out to defend leads. As Dessers put it: "There's a high risk factor in the way we play, yet it also brings a lot of rewards." Will their reward be a place in this season's final?

When and where is the Europa Conference League final?

This season's final takes place at the National Arena in Tirana. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 25 May.

