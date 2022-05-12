UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Europa League: 2021/22 season in numbers

Thursday 12 May 2022

UEFA.com picks out our top stats from another record-setting campaign.

Filip Kostić, Frankfurt's creator-in-chief
Filip Kostić, Frankfurt's creator-in-chief DeFodi Images via Getty Images

12 Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in this season's competition (W7 D5) and are aiming to become only the third side in the UEFA Europa League era to complete an unbeaten campaign after Chelsea (2018) and Villarreal (2021).

7 All seven of Europa League top scorer James Tavernier's goals have come in the knockout stages, and he opened the scoring in all four of the Scottish side's home games. Reminder: he's a right-back.

9:34 Patson Daka struck the ﻿quickest ever Europa League hat-trick as Leicester recovered from 2-0 down at Spartak Moskva on Matchday 3, the Zambian sealing the points with a fourth 25 minutes later.

Watch Daka get quickest Europa League hat-trick
Watch Daka get quickest Europa League hat-trick

22 Galatasaray went through an UEFA group stage unbeaten for the first time, at the 22nd time of asking. Frankfurt, Monaco and Lyon were also undefeated heading into the knockout stages.

1 West Ham made their debut in a UEFA group stage as they returned to European competition proper for the first time since 2006/07.

5 Filip Kostić has provided a competition-high five assists in this season's Europa League, all for different scorers – Sam Lammers, Gonçalo Paciência, Djibril Sow, Rafael Borré and a Guido Rodríguez own goal.

80.9 Of the 40 sides that have featured in this season's competition, Rangers rank 23rd in terms of passing accuracy ahead of the final (80.9%); Frankfurt are 29th (79.1%).

3 Braga beat Sheriff 3-2 on spot kicks in the knockout round play-offs, in the only tie this season to go to a penalty shoot-out. It is the lowest number of successful conversions ever required to win a Europa League tie.

Highlights: Braga 2-0 Sheriff (3-2 pens)
Highlights: Braga 2-0 Sheriff (3-2 pens)

16 Braga's Roger Fernandes became the youngest ever Europa League player aged 16 years 88 days when the Bissau-born winger came on in the first leg at Sheriff.

41 Legia goalkeeper Artur Boruc was the oldest player to feature this season. At 41, he is a year older than Betis talisman Joaquín and Rangers's Allan McGregor.

4 Despite there being fewer matches in 2021/22, four knockout ties went to extra time. No Europa League season has ever had five ties go the distance, finals included.

6 Lyon extended their winning run on their travels in the Europa League to six games – matching a record shared by Atlético de Madrid (2011–12) and Porto (2010–11) – before they were held at West Ham in the quarter-finals.

12.60 Eljif Elmas's opener for Napoli against Spartak Moskva on Matchday 2 was timed at 12.60 seconds, the second fastest goal in UEFA Europa League history after Jan Sýkora's 10.69-second effort for Liberec at Qarabağ in 2016/17. The Italian side went on to lose 3-2.

Highlights: Spartak Moskva 2-1 Napoli
Highlights: Spartak Moskva 2-1 Napoli

22 Rangers are the top-scoring team in this season's competition on 22 goals, two more than second-placed Frankfurt. The Scottish side have played two games more.

7 For the seventh successive season, an English team made it to the semi-finals but Spain's record eight-year run in the last four came to an end.

53 There were 53 goals across the eight ties in the new knockout round play-offs, an average of 6.6 per tie.

2 Finalists Rangers and Frankfurt were both seeded in Pot 2 for the group stage draw back in August. Frankfurt are up to 27th in the UEFA rankings having begun the season 48th, while Rangers have risen from 52nd to 34th.

11 Daichi Kamada has taken his tally to 11 goals in 22 outings in the Europa League proper, as many as he has scored in 94 Bundesliga outings. The Japan forward has five in 12 in the competition this season.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 12 May 2022

Selected for you

Your favourite game of 2021/22?
Live 12/05/2022

Your favourite game of 2021/22?

Eintracht Frankfurt's taming of Barcelona makes the top ten, but which other matches thrilled you?
QUIZ: 2021/22 Europa League
Live 09/05/2022

QUIZ: 2021/22 Europa League

How closely have followed this season's action?
Europa League top scorers
Live 09/05/2022

Europa League top scorers

This season's UEFA Europa League top scorers, 2021/22 hat-tricks and the leading assist providers.
Knockout stats and records: Goals, wins and more
Live 09/05/2022

Knockout stats and records: Goals, wins and more

Top-scoring teams and players, record wins, biggest comebacks and more.