2021/22 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season
Friday 20 May 2022
UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2021/22 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season, with players from Frankfurt, Rangers, West Ham and Leipzig represented.
Goalkeeper
Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt)
Defenders
Craig Dawson (West Ham)
Martin Hinteregger (Frankfurt)
Calvin Bassey (Rangers)
Midfielders
James Tavernier (Rangers)
Konrad Laimer (Leipzig)
Declan Rice (West Ham)
Filip Kostić (Frankfurt)
Forwards
Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)
Rafael Borré (Frankfurt)
Ryan Kent (Rangers)