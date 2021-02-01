UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Sevilla-Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán - Seville
Round of 16 , 1st leg
      Sevilla vs Dortmund Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 February 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.

      Sevilla celebrate against Rennes during the group stage
      Sevilla celebrate against Rennes during the group stage Getty Images

      Sevilla host Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 17 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Sevilla vs Dortmund build-up

      What's the story?

      Sevilla's UEFA Europa League success over the past 15 years has been nothing short of staggering. Yet only once in the last six decades have the Spanish side progressed beyond the last 16 in the UEFA Champions League – they stunned Manchester United in 2017/18. Dortmund's inconsistency provides cause for optimism this term, but clipping Erling Braut Haaland's wings is easier said than done.

      Watch all of Haaland's Champions League goals this season
      Watch all of Haaland's Champions League goals this season

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Sevilla

      Form: WWWWWL
      Latest: Eibar 0-2 Sevilla, 30/01
      Where they stand: 4th in Liga

      Classic Sevilla Champions League goals
      Classic Sevilla Champions League goals

      Dortmund

      Form: WLLDWW
      Latest: Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg, 30/01
      Where they stand: 6th in Bundesliga

      Possible line-ups

      Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

      Dortmund: Bürki; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Haaland

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Great Dortmund Champions League goals
      Great Dortmund Champions League goals

      Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach: "We’re up against great opponents, a really historic club. They've got some top players. We're talking about the last 16 of the Champions League against top-level opponents. They can play with different set-ups and systems, they've got technically good players, physically they're strong and they play fast-paced football. We'll need to be at our best."

      Edin Terzić, Dortmund caretaker coach: "There are no easy opponents waiting in the Champions League in mid-February. Sevilla have often won the Europa League in recent years. We are looking forward to that task. Until then, there are so many other tasks and issues to be dealt with. When the games against Sevilla come around, then we'll prepare for them in the best possible way."

      More to follow

