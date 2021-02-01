Sevilla vs Dortmund Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday 1 February 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.
Sevilla host Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 17 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Sevilla vs Dortmund build-up
What's the story?
Sevilla's UEFA Europa League success over the past 15 years has been nothing short of staggering. Yet only once in the last six decades have the Spanish side progressed beyond the last 16 in the UEFA Champions League – they stunned Manchester United in 2017/18. Dortmund's inconsistency provides cause for optimism this term, but clipping Erling Braut Haaland's wings is easier said than done.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WWWWWL
Latest: Eibar 0-2 Sevilla, 30/01
Where they stand: 4th in Liga
Form: WLLDWW
Latest: Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg, 30/01
Where they stand: 6th in Bundesliga
Possible line-ups
Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitić; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos
Dortmund: Bürki; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Haaland
Expert predictions
Match stats and facts
View from the camps
Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach: "We’re up against great opponents, a really historic club. They've got some top players. We're talking about the last 16 of the Champions League against top-level opponents. They can play with different set-ups and systems, they've got technically good players, physically they're strong and they play fast-paced football. We'll need to be at our best."
Edin Terzić, Dortmund caretaker coach: "There are no easy opponents waiting in the Champions League in mid-February. Sevilla have often won the Europa League in recent years. We are looking forward to that task. Until then, there are so many other tasks and issues to be dealt with. When the games against Sevilla come around, then we'll prepare for them in the best possible way."
