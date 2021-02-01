Porto vs Juventus Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Porto host Juventus in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 17 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

It is 18 years since Cristiano Ronaldo left his homeland but the fanfare that greets his return is as loud as ever. Now 35, he shows no sign of slowing down his prolific scoring and against Porto he may feel he has a point to prove: the former Sporting CP man has managed a solitary win in six meetings with the Dragons, and scored just one goal, but what a goal it was.

Ronaldo 2009 stunner against Porto

Where to watch the game on TV

Form guide

Porto

Form: WWLDWW

Latest: Gil Vicente 0-2 Porto, 29/01

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Juventus

Form: WWWWLW

Latest: Sampdoria 0-2 Juventus, 30/01

Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

Highlights: Porto 0-0 Man. City

Possible line-ups

Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio, Corona; Marega, Taremi



Juventus: ﻿Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Rabiot, Bentancur, Bernardeschi; Morata, Ronaldo



Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Nedvěd on Juventus' Porto test

Vítor Baía, former Porto goalkeeper: "Juventus are a top team, one of the best in the world, but we are ready. We will come up against the great Portuguese player of all time, a national treasure. I just hope that on this occasion he won't be at his best. There are two Portuguese players playing for Juventus in addition to Cristiano: Danilo and Alex. Both of them really left their mark during their time at Porto. They are fondly remembered."

Pavel Nedvěd, former Juventus midfielder: "I know the coach [Sérgio Conceição] well – he was my team-mate at Lazio and is an excellent tactician. [Ronaldo] came from Sporting so it's a derby for him. But he's always focused; in games like these he rarely makes mistakes."