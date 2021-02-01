UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Porto-Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Estádio do Dragão - Porto
Round of 16 , 1st leg
Porto
-
-
Juventus
      Porto vs Juventus Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 February 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.

      Cristiano Ronaldo is one of three Portuguese in the Juve ranks
      Cristiano Ronaldo is one of three Portuguese in the Juve ranks Getty Images

      Porto host Juventus in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 17 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Porto vs Juve build-up

      What's the story?

      It is 18 years since Cristiano Ronaldo left his homeland but the fanfare that greets his return is as loud as ever. Now 35, he shows no sign of slowing down his prolific scoring and against Porto he may feel he has a point to prove: the former Sporting CP man has managed a solitary win in six meetings with the Dragons, and scored just one goal, but what a goal it was.

      Ronaldo 2009 stunner against Porto
      Ronaldo 2009 stunner against Porto

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Porto

      Form: WWLDWW
      Latest: Gil Vicente 0-2 Porto, 29/01
      Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

      Juventus

      Form: WWWWLW
      Latest: Sampdoria 0-2 Juventus, 30/01
      Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

      Highlights: Porto 0-0 Man. City
      Highlights: Porto 0-0 Man. City

      Possible line-ups

      Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio, Corona; Marega, Taremi

      Juventus: ﻿Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Rabiot, Bentancur, Bernardeschi; Morata, Ronaldo

      Expert predictions

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Nedvěd on Juventus' Porto test
      Nedvěd on Juventus' Porto test

      Vítor Baía, former Porto goalkeeper: "Juventus are a top team, one of the best in the world, but we are ready. We will come up against the great Portuguese player of all time, a national treasure. I just hope that on this occasion he won't be at his best. There are two Portuguese players playing for Juventus in addition to Cristiano: Danilo and Alex. Both of them really left their mark during their time at Porto. They are fondly remembered."

      Pavel Nedvěd, former Juventus midfielder: "I know the coach [Sérgio Conceição] well – he was my team-mate at Lazio and is an excellent tactician. [Ronaldo] came from Sporting so it's a derby for him. But he's always focused; in games like these he rarely makes mistakes."

