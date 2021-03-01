UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Liverpool-Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Anfield - Liverpool
Round of 16, 2nd leg
1st leg: 2-0
Liverpool
-
-
Leipzig
      Liverpool vs Leipzig Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.

      Liverpool won 2-0 in the first leg
      Liverpool won 2-0 in the first leg Getty Images

      Liverpool host RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 10 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Liverpool vs Leipzig build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool (2 mins)
      Liverpool ended a run of three successive defeats with a 2-0 win that came courtesy of second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Liverpool

      Form: WLWLLL
      Latest: Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool, 28/02
      Next: Liverpool vs Chelsea, 04/03
      Where they stand: 6th in Premier League

      Leipzig

      Form: WWLWWW
      Latest: Leipzig 3-2 Mönchengladbach, 27/02
      Next: Leipzig vs Wolfsburg (German Cup quarter-finals), 03/03
      Where they stand      : 2nd in Bundesliga

      Possible line-ups

      Leipzig v Liverpool: Salah highlights and reaction
      Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Fabio, Robertson; Thiago Alcántara, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mané

      Leipzig: Gulácsi; Mukiele, Upamecano, Orban, Halstenberg; Adams, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angeliño; Olmo, Poulsen

      Expert predictions

      View from the camps

      Julian Nagelsmann, Leipzig coach: "We need to make up the two goals to at least get to extra time. But it starts from 0-0 again and we showed [in the first leg] that we do have it in us to match them and create chances. We have to do that in the return and cut out the mistakes."

      Match stats and facts

