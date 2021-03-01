Liverpool vs Leipzig Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Liverpool host RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 10 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Highlights: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool (2 mins)

Liverpool ended a run of three successive defeats with a 2-0 win that came courtesy of second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

Where to watch the game on TV

Form guide

Liverpool

Form: WLWLLL

Latest: Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool, 28/02

Next: Liverpool vs Chelsea, 04/03

Where they stand: 6th in Premier League

Leipzig

Form: WWLWWW

Latest: Leipzig 3-2 Mönchengladbach, 27/02

Next: Leipzig vs Wolfsburg (German Cup quarter-finals), 03/03

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga

Possible line-ups

Leipzig v Liverpool: Salah highlights and reaction

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Fabio, Robertson; Thiago Alcántara, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mané

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Mukiele, Upamecano, Orban, Halstenberg; Adams, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angeliño; Olmo, Poulsen

Expert predictions

View from the camps

Julian Nagelsmann, Leipzig coach: "We need to make up the two goals to at least get to extra time. But it starts from 0-0 again and we showed [in the first leg] that we do have it in us to match them and create chances. We have to do that in the return and cut out the mistakes."