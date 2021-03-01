Liverpool vs Leipzig Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday 1 March 2021
Article summary
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.
Article top media content
Article body
Liverpool host RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 10 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Liverpool vs Leipzig build-up
What happened in the first leg?
Liverpool ended a run of three successive defeats with a 2-0 win that came courtesy of second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WLWLLL
Latest: Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool, 28/02
Next: Liverpool vs Chelsea, 04/03
Where they stand: 6th in Premier League
Form: WWLWWW
Latest: Leipzig 3-2 Mönchengladbach, 27/02
Next: Leipzig vs Wolfsburg (German Cup quarter-finals), 03/03
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga
Possible line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Fabio, Robertson; Thiago Alcántara, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mané
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Mukiele, Upamecano, Orban, Halstenberg; Adams, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angeliño; Olmo, Poulsen
Expert predictions
To follow
View from the camps
Julian Nagelsmann, Leipzig coach: "We need to make up the two goals to at least get to extra time. But it starts from 0-0 again and we showed [in the first leg] that we do have it in us to match them and create chances. We have to do that in the return and cut out the mistakes."Match stats and facts