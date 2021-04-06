Man. City 2-1 Dortmund: Foden gives City edge

Manchester City have the edge in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg thanks to Phil Foden's last-gasp goal.

Match in brief

Phil Foden’s 90th-minute strike gave Josep Guardiola’s side a first-leg advantage in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Kevin De Bruyne hit City's opener inside 19 minutes. The chance looked to have expired as Phil Foden’s pass rolled across the face of goal to reach Riyad Mahrez beyond the back post, however, as the captain arrived in the Dortmund box, it was shifted neatly into his stride to steer home and complete City’s counterattack. A threat throughout, Dortmund levelled late on as Marco Reus latched onto Erling Haaland’s cute through ball to slot past Ederson and seemingly snatch a draw for BVB. However, Foden’s late close-range finish, teed up by İlkay Gündoğan, sealed the hosts' victory in Manchester.

Player of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

"A goalscorer, but more importantly at the centre of everything good for City tonight, with and without the ball. He brought purpose to City's play, intent and threat, with his constant and energetic attacking play. Another false nine display that showed great understanding and space awareness in his performance."

Roberto Martínez, UEFA Technical Observer

Matthew Howarth, Man. City reporter

Foden’s late, late goal gives City the slenderest of platforms ahead of next week’s second leg, but this was far from convincing from Pep Guardiola’s charges. The Citizens will need to cut out the individual errors that threatened to offer Dortmund a route back into the tie before Reus’s late leveller.

James Thorogood, Dortmund reporter

Head coach Eden Terzić called for Dortmund to “challenge the best team in the world” and his charges delivered. Foden’s late winner will hurt, but the away goal is the silver lining BVB have to focus on heading into the second leg and is almost as crucial as Erling Haaland not getting booked. If they can get Jadon Sancho fit in time, Dortmund will have chances again in the second leg.

Key stats

• At the time of scoring tonight, Kevin De Bruyne had six goal involvements (two goals and four assists) in just 276 minutes of UEFA Champions League football this season.

• Man. City are unbeaten in their last 13 home UEFA Champions League matches (W12 D1) – and unbeaten in the competition this season (W8 D1).

• Man. City have won 11 and drawn one of their last 12 matches against German opposition in the UEFA Champions League.

Line-ups

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo; Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo Silva (Jesus 59)

Dortmund: Hitz; Morey (Meunier 81), Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Emre Can, Dahoud (Delaney 81); Knauff (Reyner 63), Haaland, Reus

What's next?

The quarter-final second leg takes place in Germany on Wednesday 14 April. In the meantime, Dortmund face Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, while Man. City take on Leeds with the aim of extending their lead at the Premier League summit.