Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Match
Tuesday 16 February 2021
See who took the official Player of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League knockout stage match this season.
UEFA is giving out an official Player of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League knockout stage game to recognise the top performers in Europe’s top club competition.
The UEFA technical observers at each game are deciding who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful players after full time. Bolded teams are those of the selected player.
Round of 16
First legs
16/02: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool – Mohamed Salah
16/02: Barcelona 1-4 Paris – Kylian Mbappé
17/02: Porto vs Juventus
17/02: Sevilla vs Dortmund
23/02: Lazio vs Bayern
23/02: Atlético vs Chelsea
24/02: Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City
24/02: Atalanta vs Real Madrid
Second legs
09/03: Juventus vs Porto
09/03: Dortmund vs Sevilla
10/03: Liverpool vs Leipzig
10/03: Paris vs Barcelona
16/03: Manchester City vs Mönchengladbach
16/03: Real Madrid vs Atalanta
17/03: Bayern vs Lazio
17/03: Chelsea vs Atlético
UEFA's technical observers
Cosmin Contra
Corinne Diacre
Dušan Fitzel
Robbie Keane
Roberto Martínez
Ginés Meléndez
Willi Ruttensteiner
Gareth Southgate