Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Match

UEFA is giving out an official Player of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League knockout stage game to recognise the top performers in Europe’s top club competition.

The UEFA technical observers at each game are deciding who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful players after full time. Bolded teams are those of the selected player.

Round of 16

Kylian Mbappé with the match ball and his trophy UEFA via Getty Images

First legs

16/02: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool ﻿– Mohamed Salah﻿

16/02: Barcelona 1-4 Paris ﻿– Kylian Mbappé﻿

17/02: Porto vs Juventus

17/02: Sevilla vs Dortmund

23/02: Lazio vs Bayern

23/02: Atlético vs Chelsea

24/02: Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City

24/02: Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Second legs

09/03: Juventus vs Porto

09/03: Dortmund vs Sevilla

10/03: Liverpool vs Leipzig

10/03: Paris vs Barcelona

16/03: Manchester City vs Mönchengladbach

16/03: Real Madrid vs Atalanta

17/03: Bayern vs Lazio

17/03: Chelsea vs Atlético

UEFA's technical observers

Cosmin Contra

Corinne Diacre

Dušan Fitzel

Robbie Keane

Roberto Martínez

Ginés Meléndez

Willi Ruttensteiner

Gareth Southgate