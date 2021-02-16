UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Match

Tuesday 16 February 2021

See who took the official Player of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League knockout stage match this season.

Mohamed Salah with his Player of the Match award in Budapest
Mohamed Salah with his Player of the Match award in Budapest Liverpool FC via Getty Images

UEFA is giving out an official Player of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League knockout stage game to recognise the top performers in Europe’s top club competition.

The UEFA technical observers at each game are deciding who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful players after full time. Bolded teams are those of the selected player.

Round of 16

Kylian Mbappé with the match ball and his trophy
Kylian Mbappé with the match ball and his trophyUEFA via Getty Images

First legs
16/02: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool ﻿– Mohamed Salah﻿
16/02: Barcelona 1-4 Paris ﻿– Kylian Mbappé﻿
17/02: Porto vs Juventus 
17/02: Sevilla vs Dortmund 
23/02: Lazio vs Bayern 
23/02: Atlético vs Chelsea 
24/02: Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City 
24/02: Atalanta vs Real Madrid 

Second legs
09/03: Juventus vs Porto 
09/03: Dortmund vs Sevilla 
10/03: Liverpool vs Leipzig 
10/03: Paris vs Barcelona 
16/03: Manchester City vs Mönchengladbach
16/03: Real Madrid vs Atalanta 
17/03: Bayern vs Lazio 
17/03: Chelsea vs Atlético 

UEFA's technical observers

Cosmin Contra
Corinne Diacre
Dušan Fitzel
Robbie Keane
Roberto Martínez
Ginés Meléndez
Willi Ruttensteiner
Gareth Southgate

