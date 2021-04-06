Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: Vinícius Júnior strikes twice

Vinícius Júnior scored in either half as Real Madrid built up a 3-1 lead in their quarter-final first leg at home to Liverpool.



Match in brief

Madrid were the more vibrant from the off and Vinícius Júnior served warning of their intent with an early header wide. The forward made no mistake with his next chance, firing past Alisson Becker after latching on to a raking Toni Kroos pass.

Another Kroos crossfield ball helped set up the second, Trent Alexander-Arnold's header back falling short of his goalkeeper, allowing Marco Asensio the opportunity to clip the ball past Alisson Becker and tap into an empty net.

Jürgen Klopp's side improved after the interval with Mohamed Salah drilling in off the bar to reduce arrears but their defence could not hold back Vinícius Júnior, who swept home his second to give the Meringues a two-goal lead ahead of the return.

Vinícius Júnior wheels away after striking first AFP via Getty Images

Man of the Match: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

"His actions always created danger. Both his control and finish on the first goal were perfect and his second goal too."

Ginés Meléndez, UEFA Technical Observer

Joe Walker, Real Madrid reporter

What is it about Madrid and this competition? Missing a couple of key players, no problem. They outclassed Liverpool from start to finish and truth be told they could take more than their 3-1 advantage to Anfield next week, such was the gulf in class between the sides. Brilliant, brilliant work from Zidane and his boys.

Simon Hart, Liverpool reporter

For Liverpool, it's a repeat of the scoreline in that 2018 final defeat in Kyiv. Like then they'll head home with regrets – their defending could have been better for all three goals for a start. An improved second-half display brought a fine team goal but the third they conceded leaves them plenty to do back on Merseyside.

Marco Asensio taps in Real Madrid's second goal UEFA via Getty Images

Reaction

Key stats

• This is the first time Vinícius Júnior has scored two goals in a game for Real Madrid.

• It is now seven matches in a row between Real Madrid and Liverpool in UEFA club competition that the team which has scored the first goal has gone on to win.

• Real Madrid have scored two or more goals in eight of their last nine UEFA Champions League home games.

• Mohamed Salah has scored in four successive games in the competition for the first time.

• Seventeen of Liverpool's last 18 goals have been scored in the second half.

Mohamed Salah scored a crucial away goal for Liverpool Getty Images

Line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Éder Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio (Valverde 70), Benzema, Vinícius Júnior (Rodrygo 85)

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak (Firmino 81), Phillips, Robertson; Keïta (Thiago Alcántara 42), Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Diogo Jota (Shaqiri 81), Mané

What's next?

Madrid have the small matter of a home game against Barcelona on Saturday with both teams still in the mix for the Spanish title, while Liverpool host Aston Villa as they aim to climb back into the UEFA Champions League spots in the Premier League. The second leg of this tie follows on Wednesday 14 April.