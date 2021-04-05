UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Real Madrid-Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano - Madrid
Quarter-finals, 1st leg
Real Madrid
-
-
Liverpool
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 5 April 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the quarter-final first leg.

      Georginio Wijnaldum trains with Liverpool ahead of the quarter-final against Real Madrid
      Georginio Wijnaldum trains with Liverpool ahead of the quarter-final against Real Madrid Liverpool FC via Getty Images

      Real Madrid host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 6 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Real Madrid vs Liverpool build-up

      Liverpool vs Real Madrid down the years
      Liverpool vs Real Madrid down the years

      What's the story?

      Two of the European Cup's most successful clubs meet in a repeat of the 2018 final. Madrid won that one before Liverpool went one better 12 months later; neither side has been going great guns in 2020/21, particularly the Reds, but both have a habit of pulling a top performance out of the bag, particularly in this competition. Madrid will have to do it without the injured Sergio Ramos, though.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Watch all of Real Madrid's goals so far this season
      Watch all of Real Madrid's goals so far this season

      Real Madrid

      Form: WWWWDD
      Latest: Real Madrid 2-0 Eibar, 03/04
      Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

      Liverpool

      Form: WWWLLW
      Latest: Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool, 03/04
      Where they stand: 7th in Premier League

      Every Liverpool goal this season so far
      Every Liverpool goal this season so far

      Possible line-ups

      Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Mendy; Vázquez, Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos, Marcelo; Benzema, Asensio

      Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Jota, Mané

      Expert predictions

      Joe Walker, Madrid reporter: First, the elephant in the room: Madrid are without Sergio Ramos, and in the last two seasons that has meant elimination. To compensate, they themselves need to target Liverpool's rookie centre-back duo, while Karim Benzema ought to thrive with the extra responsibility on his shoulders in Ramos's absence. That said, winning the battle in midfield and stemming the Reds' counters could prove pivotal.

      Simon Hart, Liverpool reporter: Liverpool have won seven of their last eight matches away from Anfield, the last-16 double-header against Leipzig in Budapest included. Saturday's 3-0 victory at Arsenal featured a fourth successive clean sheet with centre-backs Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips playing in tandem while Diogo Jota's two goals off the bench made it six in his last four for club and country – stating a strong case for his involvement from the start against Madrid.

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Liverpool legend Rush on Real Madrid showdown
      Liverpool legend Rush on Real Madrid showdown

      Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid coach: “It’s knockout football, a final, that’s going to be played over 180 minutes or more. We know what there is to come, but we’re just focused on tomorrow’s game – nothing else. It’s the most important game of the season because it’s the next one we have. We aren’t thinking about the past [2018's final]."

      Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager: "It's exciting, exciting. It's obviously a tough draw but I am fine with it because if you look at all the other teams you think 'Oh my God' because they are all strong and all have quality. I am really looking forward to the games. It's only just over two years ago that we faced them and it was a tough night for us, so to get the chance to play them again is cool."

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 5 April 2021

      Related Items

      Real Madrid vs Liverpool: facts
      05/04/2021
      Live

      Real Madrid vs Liverpool: facts

      Real Madrid are looking for a repeat of their 2018 final victory against Liverpool.
      Real Madrid vs Liverpool: facts
      05/04/2021
      Live

      Real Madrid vs Liverpool: facts

      Real Madrid are looking for a repeat of their 2018 final victory against Liverpool.