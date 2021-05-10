Manchester City vs Chelsea Champions League final preview: where to watch, starting line-ups, team news

Man. City face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday 29 May at 21:00 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Possible line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden﻿

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Havertz, Werner, Mount

How they got here

Manchester City

Record: W11 D1 L0 F25 A4

Top scorer: Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres (4)

Semi-finals: 4-1 vs Paris

Quarter-finals: 4-2 vs Dortmund

Round of 16: 4-0 vs Mönchengladbach

Group C: winners

Chelsea

Record: W8 D3 L1 F22 A4

Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)

Semi-finals: 3-1 vs Real Madrid

Quarter-finals: 2-1 vs Porto

Round of 16: 3-0 vs Atlético

Group E: winner

Form guide

Manchester City

Form: LWWWWW

Latest: Man. City 1-2 Chelsea, 08/05

Next: Newcastle vs Man. City, 14/05

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, League Cup winners

Chelsea

Form: WWWDWD

Latest: Man. City 1-2 Chelsea, 08/05

Next: Chelsea vs Arsenal, 12/05

Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup final

Why they can win it

England's champions-elect have the bit between their teeth in Europe this season. City's attacking brilliance is long established, but they've added greater defensive solidity, with only four goals conceded in their 12 games played so far. If overcoming their quarter-final hoodoo was a boost to their self-belief, the manner of their semi-final triumph against Paris has surely banished any doubts about City's ability to go all the way.

Matthew Howarth, Man. City reporter

Still beaten only twice since Thomas Tuchel took charge, Chelsea really are starting to gel under their German coach. If the front players can continue their progress of the past few months, there is nothing – and no one – for Chelsea to fear. They changed manager mid-season when they won this trophy in 2012 so who's to say lightning won't strike twice? Their FA Cup semi-final and even more recent Premier League scalps of City gives them further reason to believe.

Jon Phipps, Chelsea reporter

View from the camps

Josep Guardiola, Man. City manager: "We fought together and we're in the final of the Champions League, and those are nice words. People believe it's easy to get to the final of the Champions League. Getting to the final now makes sense of what we have done in the past four or five years. Every day these guys have been consistent and this is remarkable."

César Azpilicueta, Chelsea captain: "We have played Chelsea lots of times, but it's a Champions League final. We go with everything, we believe in ourselves, we know we will have to work hard, but we are ready for it."