UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Man. City-Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadyumu - Istanbul
Final
Man. City
-
-
Chelsea

      Manchester City vs Chelsea Champions League final preview: where to watch, starting line-ups, team news

      Monday 10 May 2021

      Where to watch, starting line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Man. City and Chelsea.

      Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fist-bumps City's Pep Guardiola
      Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fist-bumps City's Pep Guardiola Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

      Man. City face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday 29 May at 21:00 CET.

      Man. City vs Chelsea build-up

       Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Possible line-ups

      Every Man. City goal en route to the final
      Every Man. City goal en route to the final

      Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden﻿

      Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Havertz, Werner, Mount

      How they got here

      Manchester City
      Record: W11 D1 L0 F25 A4
      Top scorer: Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres (4)
      Semi-finals: 4-1 vs Paris
      Quarter-finals: 4-2 vs Dortmund
      Round of 16: 4-0 vs Mönchengladbach
      Group C: winners

      Chelsea
      Record: W8 D3 L1 F22 A4
      Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)
      Semi-finals: 3-1 vs Real Madrid
      Quarter-finals: 2-1 vs Porto
      Round of 16: 3-0 vs Atlético
      Group E: winner

      Form guide

      Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (2 mins)
      Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (2 mins)

      Manchester City
      Form: LWWWWW
      Latest: Man. City 1-2 Chelsea, 08/05
      Next: Newcastle vs Man. City, 14/05
      Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, League Cup winners

      Chelsea
      Form: WWWDWD
      Latest: Man. City 1-2 Chelsea, 08/05
      Next: Chelsea vs Arsenal, 12/05
      Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup final

      Why they can win it

      England's champions-elect have the bit between their teeth in Europe this season. City's attacking brilliance is long established, but they've added greater defensive solidity, with only four goals conceded in their 12 games played so far. If overcoming their quarter-final hoodoo was a boost to their self-belief, the manner of their semi-final triumph against Paris has surely banished any doubts about City's ability to go all the way.
      Matthew Howarth, Man. City reporter

      Still beaten only twice since Thomas Tuchel took charge, Chelsea really are starting to gel under their German coach. If the front players can continue their progress of the past few months, there is nothing – and no one – for Chelsea to fear. They changed manager mid-season when they won this trophy in 2012 so who's to say lightning won't strike twice? Their FA Cup semi-final and even more recent Premier League scalps of City gives them further reason to believe.
      Jon Phipps, Chelsea reporter

      View from the camps

      Josep Guardiola, Man. City manager: "We fought together and we're in the final of the Champions League, and those are nice words. People believe it's easy to get to the final of the Champions League. Getting to the final now makes sense of what we have done in the past four or five years. Every day these guys have been consistent and this is remarkable."

      César Azpilicueta, Chelsea captain: "We have played Chelsea lots of times, but it's a Champions League final. We go with everything, we believe in ourselves, we know we will have to work hard, but we are ready for it."

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 10 May 2021