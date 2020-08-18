Leipzig 0-3 Paris: Tuchel's side reach first Champions League final

Goals from Marquinhos, Ángel Di María and Juan Bernat earned Paris a comfortable 3-0 win against Leipzig that takes them into the UEFA Champions League final for the first time.

Match in brief

Paris may have wondered if it was to be their night when Neymar toe-poked against a post early on, but there was still only 13 minutes on the clock when Marquinhos met Ángel Di María's free-kick with a firm header to put Thomas Tuchel's side in front.

Neymar was again denied by the same upright - this time from an outlandish 40-metre free-kick from wide on the right - before the Ligue 1 outfit did double their lead just prior to the break. Leipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi's pass out of defence was intercepted by Leandro Paredes, who was quick to whip in a cross which Neymar flicked on for Di María to finish.

Di María again turned provider in the second half when he seized on Nordi Mukiele's stumble and delivered for Juan Bernat to squeeze a header past Gulácsi.



Man of the Match: Ángel Di María (Paris)

Roberto Martínez, UEFA Technical Observer: "Brought a different tempo to the Paris attacking play. His left foot brings a great attacking pattern to the team and the chemistry with Neymar and Mbappé takes this team to a another level to what we saw against Atalanta. The front three were very unselfish with their play and work rate. An immense contribution from Di María for his team."

Chris Burke, Paris reporter

Thoroughly impressive. What else can you say about a Paris performance that did full justice to the team's individual and collective talent? Tuchel's side absolutely dominated all over the pitch, their technique allowing them to keep Leipzig at arm's length and their attacking prowess ensuring chances and goals – even if two of them came from defenders. The French champions never looked ruffled and what a joy it is to see them finally express their potential.

James Thorogood, Leipzig reporter

Considering the manner in which they beat Tottenham and Atlético, it would be easy to forget this is only Leipzig’s second Champions League campaign. A young, up-and-coming side, Nagelsmann and Co. deserve praise for reaching the final four – an unprecedented success they will be intent on building upon in the coming years. Next season, you can be sure other teams will be keen to avoid them in the group stage.

Reaction

Key stats

• Paris are the 41st club to reach a European Cup final.

• Paris are the first French team to reach the final since Monaco in 2004.

• Paris have scored in their last 34 Champions League games, matching the record set by Real Madrid between 2011 and 2014.

• Di María is on course to lift the trophy for the second time at the same stadium, having also won at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica with Real Madrid in 2014. He was named man of the match in that game.

• Neymar has hit the woodwork three times in this season's Champions League, the joint most along with Lionel Messi.

Line-ups

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann (Orban 83), Upamecano, Mukiele; Laimer (Halstenberg 62), Kampl (Adams 64), Sabitzer, Angeliño; Olmo (Schick 46), Nkunku (Forsberg 46); Y. Poulsen

Paris: Rico; Kehrer, Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Bernat; Herrera (Verratti 83), Marquinhos, Paredes (Draxler 83); Di María (Sarabia 87), Mbappé (Choupo-Moting 86), Neymar

What's next?

Paris will take on either Lyon or Bayern in the final. The showpiece will take place at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon and will kick off at 21:00 CET on Sunday 23 August.





