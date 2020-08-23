Paris 0-1 Bayern: Coman scores Champions League final winner

Former Paris winger Kingsley Coman made the breakthrough as Bayern became European champions for a sixth time.

Match in brief

The competition's 2019/20 top scorers took their time to cut loose in Lisbon, but kept their cool after Coman headed them into a 59th-minute lead.

Kingsley Coman heads past Keylor Navas UEFA via Getty Images

Paris looked to have the measure of Hansi Flick's side until Joshua Kimmich's ball to the back post invited Coman to head low across Keylor Navas.

Bayern had struggled to find room to play in the first half, and Manuel Neuer denied Neymar an opener, before Robert Lewandowski struck the post on the turn. Kylian Mbappé then shot straight at Neuer just before the break as Paris turned the Bayern defence inside out.

Coman's goal forced Paris to take more risks, however, and one almost paid off as Neuer saved from Marquinhos. Yet Bayern steadied themselves, Paris's final ball ultimately failing them as the German champions completed a famous treble.

Man of the Match: Kingsley Coman (Bayern)

"Coman helped Bayern to enact their creative plan, and his goal ultimately won the game."

Packie Bonner, UEFA Technical Observer

Chris Burke, Paris reporter

Watch every Paris goal on their road to the final

Defeat will come as a bitter disappointment to this Paris team celebrating their 50th anniversary, but ultimately the club can be proud of their run to the final and having taken a major step forward on the European stage. Thomas Tuchel's side were guilty of missing their chances in the first half and ran out of solutions as Bayern tightened up after the interval, with no spirited late comeback this time to save them. They will surely want to be back here as quickly as possible.

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

Treble winners for a second time! The game didn't deliver the goal-fest we expected, but it was every bit as exciting as we hoped. Two teams evenly matched for almost 90 minutes and a game decided by a storybook winner. Bayern claim their sixth European crown with a 100% record, and nobody can deny they deserve it.

View from the stadium: Simon Hart, UEFA.com match reporter

A unique UEFA Champions League final and from our perch high up, an absorbing, sometimes tense contest rather than the goal spree past matches had suggested. After a record goals’ ratio in this season’s competition, a cagey, nervy first half unfolded with only flashes of the attacking talent these two sides boast.

Watch the moment Bayern lifted the trophy

It was noticeable how the noise levels rose impressively off the pitch in the second period (from the two contingents in the stand) as the stakes rose on it. Kimmich’s cross and Coman’s header were the decisive moments of quality on a night when Paris did not take their chances against the excellent Neuer, notably Mbappé.



Reaction

Kingsley Coman, Bayern forward: "It's extraordinary, a great happiness. I feel a little sad for Paris, they've had an extraordinary journey and we must respect what Paris have done. We tried to keep them under pressure and they played on the counterattack mostly. We didn't concede a goal and that was the most important thing. Paris had a great game, but so did we. It was a great final."

Hansi Flick, Bayern coach: "We really make life difficult for the opposition. When you think how we worked defensively until the 92nd minute – Lewandowski was chasing after the ball, that was incredible. It was a complete team performance."

Watch Alaba reaction to Bayern triumph

Serge Gnabry, Bayern forward: "We worked incredibly hard and in the end we came through to be the best team in Europe. For [Kingsley Coman] to score that goal after being out injured for a couple of games ... was incredible. The spirit of this team is crazy. We always fight for each other and we have a strong bond. Hopefully we can build on that and win more."

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern defender: "The biggest day of my career. When you win a title like this with brothers on the pitch, that's the maximum you can ask for."

Alphonso Davies, Bayern defender: "Who would ever have thought a guy from Canada would win the Champions League? Two years ago, if someone had told me this, I never would have believed it."

Thomas Tuchel, Paris coach: "All we lacked was the first goal. We had chances and they got the first goal. I'm convinced that if we'd got the first goal, we would have won that same game 1-0."

Ander Herrera, Paris midfielder: "We've won four trophies and lost the Champions League final – without deserving to, I think. They were more clinical than us. When you play another top team in Europe, if you don't score they will."

Key stats

Kylian Mbappé fired Paris's best chance straight at Manuel Neuer UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern have won all 11 UEFA Champions League games this season, setting a new competition record for consecutive victories.

The German champions finished the campaign with 43 goals; 18 more than any other side in the competition. Coman's goal was their 500th in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final.

Coman’s 59th-minute strike was the latest opening goal in a UEFA Champions League final since Mario Mandžukić's 60th-minute opener for Bayern in 2013 – a game they went on to win 2-1.

Coman is the first Frenchman to score the winner in a UEFA Champions League final since Zinédine Zidane in 2002.



Paris failed to score for the first time in 35 UEFA Champions League matches; the last time they drew a blank in a UEFA Champions League game was April 2016 vs Man. City

Line-ups

Paris: Navas; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat (Kurzawa 80); Herrera (Draxler 72)﻿, Marquinhos, Paredes﻿ (Verratti 65); Di María (Choupo-Moting 80), ﻿Mbappé, Neymar



Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng (Süle 25), Alaba, Davies; ﻿Thiago (Tolisso 86), Goretzka; ﻿Gnabry (Coutinho 68), Müller, Coman (Perišić 68); Lewandowski



What's next?

UEFA Champions League winners Bayern will contest the UEFA Super Cup against UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla in Budapest on Thursday 24 September. Both Paris and Bayern are already assured of being in the UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Athens on 1 October.