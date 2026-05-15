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Champions League holders: Real Madrid still only back-to-back winners, will Paris join them?

Friday, May 15, 2026

Only one club has won back-to-back titles in the UEFA Champions League era, but Paris have the chance to match that achievement in 2025/26.

Marquinhos celebrates with the trophy after Paris' victory last season
Marquinhos celebrates with the trophy after Paris' victory last season AFP via Getty Images

As they gear up to play Arsenal in the final in Budapest, Paris are hoping to become only the second side to defend the title in the UEFA Champions League era.

Real Madrid became the first club to complete back-to-back Champions League title wins in 2017, and they repeated the feat 12 months later for good measure. Paris have become the first holders to reach the final since Madrid in 2017/18, but Luis Enrique's side will be hoping to go one step further in Budapest, and avoid becoming the first defending champions to finish as runners-up since Manchester United lost to Barcelona in the 2008/09 final.

How Champions League holders have fared*

Only once have the holders failed to negotiate the first hurdle of their defence – Chelsea, group stage casualties in 2012/13 – with the rest dropping out in the knockout phase. Seven have succumbed in the last 16 (including the inaugural 1992/93 campaign), ten in the quarter-finals and eight in the semis. Six reigning champions have made it to the final, but only Real Madrid – twice – managed to avoid falling at the last hurdle.

SeasonDefending championsStage
1992/93BarcelonaSecond round
1994/95AC MilanRunners-up
1995/96AjaxRunners-up
1996/97JuventusRunners-up
1997/98DortmundSemi-finals
1998/99Real MadridQuarter-finals
1999/00Man UnitedQuarter-finals
2000/01Real MadridSemi-finals
2001/02BayernQuarter-finals
2002/03Real MadridSemi-finals
2003/04AC MilanQuarter-finals
2004/05PortoRound of 16
2005/06LiverpoolRound of 16
2006/07BarcelonaRound of 16
2007/08AC MilanRound of 16
2008/09Man UnitedRunners-up
2009/10BarcelonaSemi-finals
2010/11InterQuarter-finals
2011/12BarcelonaSemi-finals
2012/13ChelseaGroup stage
2013/14BayernSemi-finals
2014/15Real MadridSemi-finals
2015/16BarcelonaQuarter-finals
2016/17Real MadridWinners
2017/18Real MadridWinners
2018/19Real MadridRound of 16
2019/20LiverpoolRound of 16
2020/21BayernQuarter-finals
2021/22ChelseaQuarter-finals
2022/23Real MadridSemi-finals
2023/24Man CityQuarter-finals
2024/25Real MadridQuarter-finals
2025/26ParisFinalists

*Marseille were barred from entering in 1993/94

How many sides defended the European Cup?

It was a very different story in the early days of the competition: Madrid won the first five editions! Seven other teams also successfully defended their title pre-1992/93: Benfica, Inter, Ajax (twice), Bayern (twice), Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and AC Milan.

How many teams have retained the trophy in the European Cup and Champions League eras?

European Cup era: 13/36
UEFA Champions League era: 2/32**

**not including 1993/94 or 2025/26

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, May 15, 2026

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