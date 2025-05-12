Players with most Champions League final wins: Carvajal and Modrić ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Kroos

Real Madrid's victory in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final enabled Dani Carvajal and Luka Modrić to move ahead of former team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema and on to six showpiece victories, with Toni Kroos joining the latter duo on five final wins.

For the purposes of this article, players are credited with a UEFA Champions League title/final win only if they make an appearance in the final itself.

Ronaldo was the first player to win five Champions League finals, having first lifted the trophy with Manchester United in 2008 before adding further triumphs with Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Former Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Andrés Iniesta and Clarence Seedorf – the only man to have won the Champions League with three different clubs – are on four final victories.

Which players have the most Champions League final wins? 6 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

6 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

5 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

4 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

4 Casemiro (Real Madrid)

4 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

4 Isco (Real Madrid)

4 Marcelo (Real Madrid)

4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

4 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan) Titles are included in this list only if a player made an appearance in the final itself.

Kroos actually appeared in six Champions League-winning campaigns but took part in only five finals, missing out in 2013, while Casemiro – veteran of four final wins – suffered the same fate in 2014. Bale, Isco and Marcelo also only appeared in four final wins, having remained on the bench for the 2022 decider.

Madrid's captain in the 2024 final, Nacho, was a member of six victorious squads but made just his second final appearance at Wembley after figuring in 2018. Several other players have been part of four triumphant campaigns but made only three final appearances:

Lionel Messi: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)

Gerard Piqué: 2008*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Manchester United, Barcelona)

Raphaël Varane: 2014, 2016*, 2017, 2018 (Real Madrid)

Xavi Hernández: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)

*Did not play in the final

Madrid's Lucas Vázquez has featured in five victorious squads but played in the final in only 2016 and 2024, while Mateo Kovačić has four winners' medals but just a single final appearance, in Chelsea's 2021 victory.

Who has scored the most goals in Champions League finals?

Watch all four of Ronaldo's Champions League final goals

Ronaldo's tally of four Champions League final goals puts him out on his own. The Portugal forward's first showpiece effort was for United against Chelsea in 2008, and he also netted – in the final minute of added time – against Atlético in 2014. Ronaldo added two further goals against Juventus in Cardiff in 2017.

He remains adrift, however, of the joint all-time record of seven European Cup final goals held by fellow Real Madrid luminaries Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás.

Which players have the most European Cup final wins (all time)?

6 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

6 Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)

6 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

5 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

5 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

5 José María Zárraga (Real Madrid)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

5 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)